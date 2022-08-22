Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Lowe, Forrest
Forrest R. Lowe, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
mymotherlode.com
Koch, Jean
Jean Koch, 68, of Sonora, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/24/2022. Age: 68. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Tune, Norman
Norman Lloyd Tune, born January 1, 1969 in Sonora, California passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Clements, Charles
Charles M. Clements passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Skyline Place Assisted Living in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/21/2022. Age: 90. Residence: Sonora, CA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Kappl, Nanette
Nanette Kappl passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/22/2022. Age: 91. Residence: Sierra Village, CA.
mymotherlode.com
One Year Ago Today: Washington Fire
Sonora, CA — It is the one-year anniversary of the destructive Washington Fire that burned 136 acres and forced the evacuation of downtown Sonora and surrounding areas. 19 structures were destroyed. Fire officials have stated that thankfully the winds were relatively light that afternoon, allowing air and ground resources time to get in and aggressively extinguish the blaze before additional damage could occur.
mymotherlode.com
DeVol, Renee
Renee Linda DeVol, Born August 3, 1956 in San Mateo, California passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/22/2022. Age: 66. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Glamuzina, John
John Peter Glamuzina, Born January 8, 1936 in North Hollywood, California passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/22/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
RELATED PEOPLE
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Jamestown
Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Last Weekend In August Events
It is the last weekend in August and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode. Today, Thursday, August 25 is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market season finale from 4 PM until dusk at the ballfield at Eproson Park. Stock up on fruits and veggies, chocolates and baked goods, artisan designs and more. Details are in the event listing here.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Transit Adding Groveland To Service
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County Transit will offer transportation from Groveland to Columbia starting on August 29th, 2022. The route will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at 6:30 am and conclude its run at Columbia College by 7:45 am. There will be stops in Groveland, Jamestown, and Sonora. There will also be three on-demand stops in Big Oak Flat, Moccasin, and Chinese Camp. The return trip will leave Columbia College at 4:00 pm, arriving in Groveland by 5:15 pm.
mymotherlode.com
Not A Typical Vehicle Theft
Sonora, CA – It was not your ordinary vehicle theft; in this case, a thief jumped on an electric cart at one Sonora shopping center and drove it to another one. Sonora Police received a call regarding an electric shopping cart being stolen from a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road. The rider then headed up Greenley Road and turned right onto Mono Way, where he pulled into the Timber Hills Shopping Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Cribari, Vickie
Vickie Ann Cribari, Born October 26, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her residence in Columbia, California.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Near Pinecrest
Update at 6 p.m.: The Dodge Fire is around a quarter to a half-acre in size and is burning east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest (STF). Forest fire officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the initial fire sparked multiple spot fires, all within the current half acre, with one spot fire still burning. The flames broke out near Crabtree Road and Dodge Ridge Road and were moving at a slow rate of spread in heavy timber. No structures are threatened. There have been reports that the blaze started from a campfire. STF spokesperson Ben Cossel detailed, “Investigators are on the scene, but no cause has yet been determined.” Ground crews will remain on the scene overnight working the fire. Air resources were called off and returned back to Columbia.
mymotherlode.com
Miller, Michael
Michael Scott Miller, born October 13, 1961 passed away August 16, 2022. Michael passed away after a courageous battle with an extremely aggressive cancer, which took his life after only 4.5 months from being diagnosed. In his younger years, Michael was a talented competitive swimmer and an accomplished basketball player. Throughout his life, he was a lover of the outdoors, with an admiration for hiking with nature, and a passion for barbecuing and being ‘head chef’. Michael was a graduate of Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, UCLA, and Hastings College of Law in San Francisco. He was a brilliant and caring lawyer, with a practice of his own in San Jose, and in October 2005, he left to pastor Table Mountain Chapel in Sonora, CA, and make Jamestown his home. He was a faithful servant to God and to his congregation through all those years and up to the time of his death. Michael is survived by his loving sister, Michele Burles, his two nieces, Celina Burles and Alysha Burles, who treasured their Uncle Mikey, and several brothers and sisters in Christ.
mymotherlode.com
Public Input Needed For Jamestown Pallet Shelter
Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County is asking for the public’s opinion regarding the services and operations that will be offered at the Jamestown pallet shelter. As reported here earlier this month, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved the controversial Jamestown site. The Tuolumne County Homeless Services has announced that it will hold two informational meetings at the Safe Stay Emergency Shelter site that is under development at the end of High School Road in Jamestown at the end of the month. Organizers advise, “Tuolumne County staff from both the Administrator’s Office and Health & Human Services Agency will be on-site to answer questions about the development of the site as well as the anticipated services that will be offered to those who live in the shelter.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Week Two High School Football
Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School is looking to keep its early win streak going, and Sonora High School is seeking its first win of the 2022 season. In high school football tonight, the Summerville Bears will travel to Merced County to face Dos Palos High School. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville defeated Gustine, 42-9, in its home opener last week.
mymotherlode.com
Dodge Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Totals 1.8 Acres
Pinecrest, CA — All of the control lines built by firefighters successfully held overnight on the Dodge Fire that was located yesterday in the Stanislaus National Forest. Forest Service spokesperson Benjamin Cossel says the total updated acreage is 1.8 acres, when taking into account five total spots on the fire.
mymotherlode.com
Threatening Texts Result In Sonora Man’s Arrest
Sonora, CA — A woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was sending frightening messages and one of his electronic devices confirmed it. The woman made the report to the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning. She stated that her ex-boyfriend, 59-year-old Michael Anthony Guerrero of Sonora, was the sender of numerous threatening texts. She added that these messages had been sent over the past few days and she was “in fear for her life and the lives of her children.”
mymotherlode.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Arson Fires At Lower SaveMart
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that two fires were set outside the lower Sonora SaveMart store on Stockton Road early yesterday morning. There was a trashcan set on fire in front of the store, and a dumpster in the back that was smoldering. The Sonora Fire Department responded shortly after 12am after receiving a report about it from a resident in the area.
Comments / 0