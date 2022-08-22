A Look At Five Hot Artists On The Sacred Rose Undercard Ahead Of This Weekend’s Inaugural Event [Videos]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
The Independent Newspapers
Rock ‘N Wheels wraps up season with ‘Styx’ tribute; Evening ends with fireworks finale
The final summer concert in Addison’s Rock ‘N Wheels series concludes Thursday, Aug. 25 with “Anthem’s Grand Illusion,” a tribute to Styx, plus “Sonic Road Trip” and a fireworks finale. Admission is free and the venue is open 6-10 p.m. Sonic Road Trip...
fox32chicago.com
Taste of Greektown kicks off Friday in Chicago
CHICAGO - Opa! Get your wine glass and your taste buds ready for the 32nd annual Taste of Greektown. Festival organizers call it a romantic weekend for lovers of Mediterranean culture. We all know Chicago has the best Mediterranean cuisine outside of Santorini, and this festival never disappoints. All six...
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southportcorridorchicago.com
Southport’s Taco Fest Details
Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
RELATED PEOPLE
Decades-old time capsules discovered in newly renovated Tribune Tower
CHICAGO — In 1922, the Chicago Tribune co-publishers Col. Robert R. McCormick and Capt. Joseph M Patterson announced an international competition for the design of Tribune Tower. The winning entry was designed by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood. A century later, the soaring vertical lines,...
Prince Asiel Ben Israel of Black Hebrew Israelites dies
Earlier this year, hundreds gathered along with leaders from the Shiloh Institute and the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest at the DuSable Museum to celebrate the long-time alliance between the Black and Jewish communities. These leaders also paid tribute to the life and legacy of Prince Asiel Ben Israel.
wgnradio.com
Palatine’s own Carol Marin teaching America’s future journalists
Carol Marin, Co-Director of the DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her years growing up in Palatine, her time as a political editor at NBC5, and the future of journalism in America. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
AdWeek
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
Kait 8
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
Hot dog poll: Jimmy’s Red Hots, ‘I won’t go anywhere else’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Jimmy’s Red Hots is among the most delicious dogs in the city. In 1954 a man named, you got it, Jimmy […]
Boy Who Dropped Hot Dog at White Sox Game Gets Party, Hot Dog-Holding-Tips From Wiener's Circle
Eating a hot dog at a Chicago baseball game is a tradition. Dropping that hot dog mid-bite can be tragic. So when a red hot slipped right out of a young fan's bun at a recent White Sox Game, one of the city's famous sausage spots stepped in. As clips...
Comments / 0