cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
Pregnant woman shot in car on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh. Suspect arrested.
The woman who was shot was hospitalized with head injuries.
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
WRAL
Police: Shooting reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A shooting was reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville on Thursday night. Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened outside the mall in the parking lot. Several cars were hit by shots fired, police said, and the building was impacted by...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This was family': Former Wake deputy coordinates a memorial ride in honor of slain officer
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The second brother charged in the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Alder Marin-Sotelo, and his sibling, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty. What You Need To...
Man charged after pregnant woman shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
WRAL
Men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Cross Creek Mall shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. The Fayetteville Police Department said Jahrehl Malloy, 21, and Nyghil Kirk, 24, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and five counts of property damage. Both were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bonds.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
abc7amarillo.com
Clovis homicide suspect arrested Tuesday in North Carolina; second suspect still at large
A man charged with killing a Clovis teenager on Aug. 14 was arrested early Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C., officials said. Jimmy Whitlock is being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition back to New Mexico, according to Clovis police Lt. Trevor Thron. Whitlock is accused of killing Jessie Villanes-Lerma, 16, at...
cbs17
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Changing face of downtowns: Raleigh Char-Grill will be demolished and find new home in high-rise
RALEIGH, N.C. — As the population grows, so do cities across North Carolina. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2020, the Tar Heel State's population grew by more than 900,000. And as more people come here, the landscapes are rapidly changing, meaning lots of new construction.
Landlord charged with stealing guns and valuables belonging to murdered Deputy Ned Byrd
Raleigh, N.C. — The landlord of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged in the theft of Byrd's guns and other items worth thousands of dollars days after his death. Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts with larceny of a...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
WRAL
Autopsy: Police shot man 11 times in attempt to end attack that included Molotov cocktails.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man killed in May by Raleigh police was shot 11 times, an autopsy report shows. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, died May 7 after what police describe as an attack on the department's Southeast District headquarters. Rodriguez-Nunez set fire to police vehicles and through Molotov cocktails at...
cbs17
Johnston County Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — RALEIGH, N.C. — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor...
