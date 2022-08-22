ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Police: Shooting reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — A shooting was reported outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville on Thursday night. Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened outside the mall in the parking lot. Several cars were hit by shots fired, police said, and the building was impacted by...
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
Men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Cross Creek Mall shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. The Fayetteville Police Department said Jahrehl Malloy, 21, and Nyghil Kirk, 24, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and five counts of property damage. Both were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bonds.
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
