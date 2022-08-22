ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has ordered all public institutions in Oregon to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday, August 29, from sunrise to sunset. The order is in honor of 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor, who died August 18 while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “My...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Drought reveals 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks in Texas

A drought that has turned vast swaths of the American West into a tinderbox and revealed several sets of human remains at the nation’s largest reservoir has unveiled another discovery in Texas — dinosaur tracks. Prints mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus — a theropod that stood 15 feet,...
TEXAS STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA state has fourth least student loan debt in nation

WASHINGTON, D.C.- With President Biden poised to address the student loan debt crisis and possibly forgive $10,000 in loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt. WalletHub compared all 50...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

State Superintendent plans to expand dual language education across WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- State Superintendent Chris Reykdal plans to expand access to dual language educational programs to all Washington students. "As our global economy changes and our world becomes increasingly international, dual language education must become a core opportunity for our students," Reykdal said. In dual language educational programs, students learn...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

New plans for leaking tanks at Hanford

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste. "It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
WAPATO, WA
