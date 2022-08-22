Read full article on original website
Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has ordered all public institutions in Oregon to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday, August 29, from sunrise to sunset. The order is in honor of 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor, who died August 18 while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “My...
Drought reveals 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks in Texas
A drought that has turned vast swaths of the American West into a tinderbox and revealed several sets of human remains at the nation’s largest reservoir has unveiled another discovery in Texas — dinosaur tracks. Prints mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus — a theropod that stood 15 feet,...
Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
WA state has fourth least student loan debt in nation
WASHINGTON, D.C.- With President Biden poised to address the student loan debt crisis and possibly forgive $10,000 in loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt. WalletHub compared all 50...
State Superintendent plans to expand dual language education across WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- State Superintendent Chris Reykdal plans to expand access to dual language educational programs to all Washington students. "As our global economy changes and our world becomes increasingly international, dual language education must become a core opportunity for our students," Reykdal said. In dual language educational programs, students learn...
New plans for leaking tanks at Hanford
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste. "It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and...
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
Applications for fifth round of Working Washington Grant available to small businesses
Wash. - The fifth round of the Working Washington Grant for small businesses is open and could help businesses that weren't able to get financial help with the previous rounds of the grant. This grant is offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce and is based off 2019-2020 revenues...
Vaccine mandate one reason for staffing shortage, Washington State Ferries admits
(The Center Square) – Staffing challenges at Washington State Ferries have been all over the airwaves of the Evergreen state recently, with reports that ferries are running behind schedule almost across the board, as well as individual stoppages and even one expensive ferry accident. In October 2021, more than...
