Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Brittany Snow’s Husband Opens Up About 'Selling the OC' Costar Who Tried to Kiss Him ... Twice!
"It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married." "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland is speaking out about his co-star Kayla Cardona's alleged attempts to kiss him not once, but twice. While her passes at him weren't caught on camera during...
toofab.com
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'
The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
toofab.com
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
toofab.com
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'
Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
toofab.com
Shia LaBeouf Claims He Wasn't Fired by Olivia Wilde: 'You and I Both Know the Reasons for My Exit'
"I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape," he wrote in a letter to the director. Shia LaBeouf is pushing back against claims Olivia Wilde fired him from "Don't Worry Darling" -- after Wilde said his "combative energy" and "process" were "not conductive to the ethos that I demand in my productions" in an interview with Variety earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Sizzles In Debut Music Video as Lolahol
The icon's 25-year-old daughter gets into the music business with the release of her first single, Lock&Key, recorded under the name Lolahol. The music video, directed by Eartheater, shows her all around NYC, before winding up in the water at the beach.
toofab.com
Olivia Wilde Says Couple's Children Are 'Only People Who Suffered' by Jason Sudeikis Serving Her on Stage
"For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5-year-old, and that's really sad." Olivia Wilde just came out swinging against ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, after she was served with custody papers on stage at CinemaCon back in April. Though she doesn't mention him by name and he...
People Are Sharing The Least Problematic Celebrities, And This Sure Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
"Paul Rudd is a sweetheart. If anyone hates him, it’s the pharmaceutical industry because they wish they knew his magical concoction that keeps him forever young."
toofab.com
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Covers Vogue Japan
The 24-year-old made her modeling debut back in 2020 and signed with DNA Models back in March. Eve Jobs -- who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs -- is the latest cover star for Vogue Japan. As shown in the stunning photo of the cover, below,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
toofab.com
Ireland Baldwin Shuts Down Trolls Wondering If She Ever Works
She also hit back at one follower who called her a "nepo baby" and revealed why living with her famous parents was "never an option." Ireland Baldwin is assuring fans she's been putting in the work. The 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to TikTok to respond...
toofab.com
Hillary Clinton Competes Against Kim Kardashian Over Legal Knowledge ... And Loses!
Chelsea Clinton, who co-hosts with her mom the docuseries "Gutsy" where it went down, also shares why she dumped Kanye West from her running playlist. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are back in a big way with the upcoming Apple TV+ launch of their new docuseries "Gutsy," co-starring and executive produced by the former Secretary of State and her daughter.
toofab.com
Jenny McCarthy Reveals Why She Turned Down Appearing In 'Secrets of Playboy' Doc
She also clarified some past comments about her time on "The View." While a few high-profile Playmates and exes of Hugh Hefner spoke out about the alleged misconduct that went down at the Playboy Mansion on A&E's "Secrets of Playboy," Jenny McCarthy wasn't one of them -- though, according to her, it wasn't for a lack of trying by the producers.
toofab.com
Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9
"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
toofab.com
Kelly Clarkson on Why She Left The Voice, 'Rough Couple of Years' After Divorce
Fans were stunned when it was announced that Camila Cabello would be stepping in for Clarkson after nine seasons with the hit NBC singing competition. When Season 22 of "The Voice" kicks off in the fall, one familiar face won't be sitting on the opposite side of the stage from Blake Shelton going toe to toe with the show's "resident cowboy."
toofab.com
My Best Friend's Exorcism Trailer Heads Back to the '80s
Starring Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller and Christopher Lowell, the film follows a pair of besties whose teenage years are thrown for a loop when one becomes possessed by a demon. Adapted from Grady Hendrix's book of the same name, My Best Friend's Exorcism hits Prime Video on September 30.
toofab.com
Pinocchio Walks and Talks Like a Real Boy In New Trailer for Disney+ Film
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the titular character, alongside Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Crickett and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. The film premieres September 8th on Disney+ Day.
toofab.com
Peta Murgatroyd Reveals IVF Transfer Was Unsuccessful: 'I Will Get My Baby, Just Not Right Now'
"One of the happiest days of my life, and then 10 days later one of the saddest moments I'll never forget." Peta Murgatroyd is getting real about her tough IVF journey. In a post to Instagram, the "Dancing With The Stars" pro provided a glimpse into her difficult fertility journey as she revealed that her recent IVF transfer was not successful.
Comments / 0