All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s pirate-themed Season of Plunder is here and it’s brought a ton of new weapons for players to chase down god rolls on. There’s two new exotic guns available at launch, and several others are found through a variety of activities. The designs of the weapons...
How to unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
The content updates in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard may be coming to a close soon, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in the months leading up to the end. While most of the weaponry attention in season five is on the laser beam assault rifle EX1, the better weapon may just be the more low-key RA 225 submachine gun, which is described as an SMG that “has a high fire rate and a very mobile compact frame.”
All neutral item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.32
Dota 2’s Patch 7.32 is finally out nearly six months after the release of Primal Beast. With every major patch comes major changes and this update is no exception. With a plethora of hero changes, some reworks, and changes to the creep and XP mechanic, Patch 7.32 is already shaping up to be a meta-changer. Only time will tell which heroes and items will power-creep and dominate this patch.
How to complete Expeditions in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder leans heavily on the pirate theme, and Expeditions is where the “plunder” part of it comes to life. Expeditions allow you to use a Treasure Map to uncover some buried treasure in the form of seasonal gear, which you can dig up (quite literally) at the end of the activity. Expeditions are a core part of the seasonal loop and the weekly storyline, which will require players to finish Ketchcrash, Expeditions, and Pirate Hideouts to advance the story.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
The patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone’s final Vanguard season have arrived
The end of an era has begun with Call of Duty: Warzone’s final Vanguard season, which is going live today at 11am CT. The patch notes for the update have been posted ahead of the update and they’re chock full of some interesting developments for the game, including multiple updates to the landscape of Caldera.
Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
How to get Plundered Umbral Energy in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Collecting materials and resources in Destiny 2 is fun, but it’s just more satisfying when it’s stuff you’ve plundered from an opposing pirate captain. Season 18, Season of Plunder, is all about finding treasure, raiding ships, and plundering as much as you can, and you can plunder the new seasonal weapons provided you get your hands on some Plundered Umbral Energy.
Arcitys officially joins Los Angeles Guerrillas for 2023 Call of Duty League season
One of the most successful pros in Call of Duty esports history will be representing a new franchise next year. Arcitys, who spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta FaZe, has been acquired by the Los Angeles Guerrillas for the 2023 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. LAG revealed its starting lineup heading into the upcoming season, which will feature Arcitys playing alongside Huke, Spart, and Neptune, who all ended the 2022 CDL season with the Guerrillas.
How to claim the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Welcome to a new season, Destiny 2 fans. Season of Plunder has arrived and with it comes a whole new gamut of different weapons, gear, and goodies to load up on as you jump into the battle. For those players who weren’t able to reach the pinnacle cap last season,...
All new hero reworks in Dota 2 Patch 7.32
Dota 2’s gameplay update 7.32 has been out for just a day now and players are already going wild, experimenting with their favorite heroes while some underappreciated ones make their resurgence, looming in the background. In less than 24 hours, a lot of trends have been emerging, stating that...
Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 reportedly might be ‘throwback-themed’
Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four, should hit the live servers around Sept. 18. Although Epic Games has revealed little to no details on the changes it is making, Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four could be “throwback-themed,” according to FortniteNews. A new mysterious presence has been slowly...
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
How to pre-order Gotham Knights: All pre-order options
Gotham Knights finally has an official release date and there are a few different ways for gamers to prepare for the sidekick-focused Batman game through pre-orders. The action RPG, featuring notable villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, comes out on Oct. 21, and gamers can reserve their copy of the game on its official website, GothamKnightsGame.com.
Udyr receives hotfix buffs to damage builds on the heels of his rework in League
Udyr’s update, arguably one of the most long-awaited and comprehensive reworks to a League of Legends champion in recent years, landed with a bit of a flop. This has led Riot Games to deploy some hotfix buffs to the Spirit Walker in the short term. The buffs come shortly...
When does League of Legends’ Steel Valkyries event start?
League of Legends’ last event, Star Guardian, was extended due to mission bugs. With compensation missions to make up for the inconveniences, Riot Games wrapped up another epic event where players were able to complete tasks and unlock fantastic cosmetics in the process. When one event concludes, it’s generally...
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Who won the Destiny 2 King’s Fall World First race?
A new season of Destiny 2 has been graced with the return of another Raid. This time, the King’s Fall Raid is back, challenging players to take on the might of the Hive and the unrelenting power of The Taken King, Oryx. While the King’s Fall Raid is something...
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?
After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
