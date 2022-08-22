ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Lane closure on Hwy. 51 due to vehicle fire

Traffic is down to one lane along a portion of Hwy. 51 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, officials said. Initially, all lanes were blocked and traffic was completely rerouted. Southbound lanes at mile marker 200 in the Village of Maine are impacted, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of...
WAUSAU, WI
Waupaca, WI
Government
City
Waupaca, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Senior Center#City Offices Closed#City Hall Library
waupacanow.com

New London reviews security concerns

Safety and security became a focus of discussion at the August school board meeting. Kandi Martin, director of pupil services, and New London High School Principal Brian Yerkey initially updated the board on the efforts of the school safety team, noting that the team meets quarterly and its next meeting would be Aug. 16.
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
cityofwaupaca.org

Full Time Patrol Officer

Lateral transfer program available. Department is very supported by the community. The Chief shall have the authority and discretion, based on prior years’ experience, education and additional skills to determine singly or in combination the rate of pay and vacation eligibility accrual that may be granted to such qualified LTC upon hire. Any consideration shall not exceed years of full time sworn law enforcement expedience.
WAUPACA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield

A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep

The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it’s going to be expensive. That’s the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed

Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
APPLETON, WI

