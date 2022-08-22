Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City responds to rise in municipal code violations at properties in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna City Council says there has been a rise in complaints about property code violations, and Kaukauna’s city attorney is reaching out to the community to explain how the municipal code works. City Attorney Kevin W. Davidson is asking residents to “Consider Our Code,” in...
Lane closure on Hwy. 51 due to vehicle fire
Traffic is down to one lane along a portion of Hwy. 51 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, officials said. Initially, all lanes were blocked and traffic was completely rerouted. Southbound lanes at mile marker 200 in the Village of Maine are impacted, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
Grand Chute Fire Department warns of fundraising scam
The Grand Chute Fire Department is issuing a fundraising scam alert, sharing that they are not soliciting funds.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
waupacanow.com
New London reviews security concerns
Safety and security became a focus of discussion at the August school board meeting. Kandi Martin, director of pupil services, and New London High School Principal Brian Yerkey initially updated the board on the efforts of the school safety team, noting that the team meets quarterly and its next meeting would be Aug. 16.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
cityofwaupaca.org
Full Time Patrol Officer
Lateral transfer program available. Department is very supported by the community. The Chief shall have the authority and discretion, based on prior years’ experience, education and additional skills to determine singly or in combination the rate of pay and vacation eligibility accrual that may be granted to such qualified LTC upon hire. Any consideration shall not exceed years of full time sworn law enforcement expedience.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
oshkoshexaminer.com
State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep
The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it’s going to be expensive. That’s the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed
Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
WJFW-TV
Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
Effort underway to help GB residents impacted by flooding on city's east side
Green Bay's Common Council unanimously approved a $250,000 American Rescue Plan Act proposal to address flooding along Nicolet Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
