fox9.com
Abandoned dog discovered by mail carrier finds forever home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week, Ruff Start Rescue has stepped in to help a young puppy find a new home with a family just outside the metro. The puppy named "Priority" is an Australian cattle dog and border collie mix with large ears, a loud bark, and a unique story of survival. A few weeks ago, a mail carrier in South Dakota found the dog abandoned and clearly malnourished.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
A Minnesota Man Created a Home for ‘Misfit’ Dogs
A video from FOX 9 in Minneapolis profiles Larry Schuette, who turned his home into a sanctuary for disabled dogs. Six years ago, Larry decided to open his heart and home to disabled dogs. When FOX 9 asked him why, he stated, “Just to have [them live] a happy life. And what we found that is […] The post A Minnesota Man Created a Home for ‘Misfit’ Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Anoka Kindness Rock Garden: How a local memorial is pulling together a community
ANOKA, Minn. — In the summer of 2019, Missy Merschman needed to find a way to make light — in the dark — for the family of Private Nicole Burnham. "I just cant imagine what their family goes through," said Merschman. "And its import for them that Nicole isn't forgotten, and I don't want her to be either."
eplocalnews.org
Eden Prairie Schools Hiring Event
The district will hold a hiring event for bus drivers, food service workers, and paraprofessionals on Monday, Aug. 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and again from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Both will be at the Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road. Stop by to learn more about joining the EP Eagles family. Each role comes with competitive pay and benefits depending on position. 8100 School Road, Eden Prairie.
ccxmedia.org
Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park
The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, September 15 from 4 to 7pm, Red Rocket Pizza truck will be on-site with Sesay performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
Local crisis nursery says baby found at MSP prompts concern, not surprise
MINNEAPOLIS — More than two days after police at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport discovered a baby girl with a "woman in crisis," the 10-month-old has been identified and reunited with her mother. Airport police thanked the public for helping identify the girl and her mother on Wednesday. Little else...
Prepare to spend more at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is getting more expensive.When gates open Thursday morning, visitors will shell out more to get inside, and possibly more for their favorite fair food, too. Admission's going to be a dollar higher than it was last year. That's what most of the food increases will look like, too -- a dollar here, 50 cents there.Not too much, but it adds up for us – and for the vendors too. Paul Lombard is the owner of Buni's Cinnamon Rolls."We had about a 40-percent increase in flour. Eggs, I use eggs because we make from...
webcenterfairbanks.com
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
EAGEN, Minn. (WCCO) – A charter bus driver is charged with driving drunk while taking 35 boys to a YMCA in Minnesota. In a statement, the YMCA said all the campers made it to camp safe. The situation was a first for John Benjamin, president of Northfield Bus Lines.
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
Patina to close one Minneapolis location, open in Maple Grove
Patina, the gift and homewares chain with locations across the Twin Cities, is closing its store in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood. The closure was confirmed on the retailer's Facebook page, saying the store at Franklin and Hennepin Avenues will close its doors on Sunday. Patina originally opened its Uptown store...
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
mspmag.com
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
KEYC
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
