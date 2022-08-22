ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX43.com

Ship baseball coach meets and greets with team before game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Even though Hollidaysburg's run at a Little League World Series title has ended, it's an experience they won't soon forget and can always take the two-hour trip back to tell stories for years to come. Download the brand new FOX43 app here. Before the game they...
