Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
SCC Invites Community To Emotional Resilience Program In Lake City Tonight
South Central Calhoun (SCC) parents, students, and stakeholders are invited to a free community event at the high school in Lake City tonight (Thursday) for a presentation from an award-winning educator on student resiliency. Dr. Brooks Gibbs will be speaking in the high school auditorium from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with discussions on how to build emotional strength in kids and teach them how to solve disputes. Superintendent Brad Anderson says they are excited to bring in an expert in the field to expand on existing programs in the district.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Discuss Mt. Carmel/Maple River Road Maintenance At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has a brief agenda for Monday’s regularly scheduled weekly meeting. The board opens the meeting at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in the supervisors’ meeting room and will begin with the semi-annual report from County Treasurer Lisa Wagner. They then move into approval of a class C liquor license for Hy-Vee before setting a town hall meeting for Maple River and Mt. Carmel residents concerning road maintenance in those communities. Neither community is incorporated, so oversight falls to the county. The other items on the agenda are manure management annual updates and committee reports. The Monday, Aug. 29 meeting will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and information on how to attend remotely can be found included below.
1380kcim.com
Patrick Hacker formerly of Carroll
Patrick J Hacker, 73 years of Norfolk, VA passed away at his home on August 4, 2022. Patrick (PJ) was born August 4, 1949 in Carroll, Iowa. He grew up in Halbur, graduating from Kuemper High School in 1967. He enlisted in the Navy shortly after. During his career he served on numerous ships and shore stations. He received numerous awards and commendations including the Navy Commendation Medal.
1380kcim.com
Bayard Hosts Food Trucks, Live Music For Bayard All-School Reunion Saturday
Graduates of the former Bayard Community School District are invited to a special all-school reunion this weekend. The city is closing Bayard’s Main Street from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday), with food trucks, live music, and more. The Bayard Hall of Pride will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visitors to enjoy a large display of school memorabilia, and the Bayard Busy Quilters are hosting a quilt show at the Bayard United Methodist Church sanctuary from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs to guarantee adequate seating. The Bayard school opened in 1882 and taught students through 1987 when the district merged with Coon Rapids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
Iowa wife saves husband from ‘widowmaker’ heart attack using CPR
On the morning of August 4th, Waukee school teacher and Tennis Coach Eric Wetzel went for a run. When he got home he suffered a heart attack.
1380kcim.com
Jolene Johnston of Coon Rapids
Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old, Jolene Johnston of Coon Rapids will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Annunciation Church in Coon Rapids with Burial to be in Union Township Cemetery near Coon Rapids. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday at the church, prior the service. Jolene is survived by her sister, Jeanette Buckalew of Alleman.
1380kcim.com
Tammy Koester of Des Moines, formerly of Dedham
Tammy Koester, age 49, of Des Moines, and formerly of Dedham, Iowa, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, assisted by Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the St. Joseph’s Choir. Gift Bearers will be Lori Warner and Tracy Sturm. Casket Bearers will be Tammy’s family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
1380kcim.com
CCSD Board Of Education Unanimously Approved A Girls’ Wrestling team
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education approved the creation of a girls’ wrestling team at Monday’s meeting. Every year the girls’ wrestling conversation in Iowa centers on overall participation. During the 2015-16 season, only 67 girls participated in wrestling and have seen steady growth, with over 1,000 girls participating statewide last year. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says it seems girls wrestling is something that has gained traction quickly and a fair amount of interest.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Business, Classroom Clinic, Selected For SBDC’s August Small Business Of The Month Award
A Carroll business, Classroom Clinic, has been selected by America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the August Small Business of the Month Award. The company is owned by Sue Gehling, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who had become frustrated by the severe lack of children’s mental health resources in rural Iowa. Gehling says, “The access issue had ripple effects in so many areas, including negatively impacting kids in the classroom. I finally decided I needed to step up and do more for my patients. There had to be a better way of doing things.” She launched Classroom Clinic in 2019 to provide rural districts access to school-based telehealth services to reach students directly. Kimberly Tiefenthaler, the SBDC’s regional director at the time, helped connect Gehling with the Iowa State University Start-Up Factory to build a client base and work with administrators to fine-tune the company’s services. Classroom Clinic currently operates in four Iowa districts and is preparing to add additional schools to its roster. For more information about Carroll-based Classroom Clinic, visit their website at www.classroomclinic.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Approves Infill Housing Incentive Expansion To 20 Homes And Will Consider Removing Property Value Cap Limit
Carroll City officials are looking to expand the recently approved infill residential housing incentive program and raise or eliminate the cap on eligible project’s value to spur additional community construction. The initial program provided a $20,000 grant for new construction valued up to $325,000 for the first 10 eligible building permit applications. According to City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver, staff has been contacted by multiple parties who indicated the value cap is too low for their planned projects. During the Aug. 22 meeting, he sought direction from the council on how to proceed.
Iowa rural fire departments struggle to land volunteers
Rural fire departments face unique challenges from recruiting volunteers to getting equipment. It's why the Iowa West Foundation is supporting these departments.
agupdate.com
Cattle family commits to customers, land
MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
1380kcim.com
A Concerned Parent Addresses The CCSD Board Of Education About Reading Material In The School’s Library
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education held a public forum to start last night’s (Monday) meeting. Amy Dea addressed the board, saying she is concerned for students, teachers, and community members because of books that contain inappropriate actions are considered ok reading materials. Dea adds she...
1380kcim.com
Lake City Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase That Topped 100 MPH
A Lake City man faces charges after attempting to flee from law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph on Wednesday evening. The Lake City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers made contact with the subject, identified as 46-year-old Jamison Floyd Steig. Steig fled from the interaction at a low rate of speed before heading south out of town on N41. The pursuit’s pace changed substantially then, as speeds easily topped 100 mph. The chase continued south towards Glidden, where Carroll County law enforcement deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. Steig continued for several miles until authorities forced him to stop near the 220th Street intersection. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County jail on multiple charges: felony eluding, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, reckless driving, open container, and several traffic violations. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Coon Rapids Police Department assisted during the pursuit.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Moves Forward With Plan To Add Fuel Surcharge To Trash Collection Bills
Carroll residents may notice a slight increase to their trash collection bills in the coming months following a request from the city’s contracted waste haulers to add a fuel surcharge in response to high diesel prices. The city’s current agreement runs through Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, but City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says the operators recently approached him with the requested change.
Comments / 0