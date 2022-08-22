ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

moreclaremore.com

People / History

Life-size statue of Claremore's Medal of Honor recipient unveiling this Sunday. Photo credit: Claremore Daily Progress/Tom VanHooser Titled "The Forgotten Hero," the statue being created by renowned bronze artist Sandra VanZandt of Claremore for Joe Ronnie... Gerome Riley – How it Was Part 2.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Some Jenks students and parents protesting new dress code policy

JENKS, Okla. — Some parents and students say they are frustrated with a new dress code policy at Jenks Public Schools. A few days before the school year, the district announced a new policy. They're asking that dresses, shorts, and skirts be down to the upper or mid-thigh for grades 7 to 12.
JENKS, OK
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Sandra Whaley

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sandra Kay Whaley, age 67, of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Services will be held, Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Claremore Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor J. Bret Metcalfe. On December 15, 1954,...
CLAREMORE, OK
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Gary Moeller
KRMG

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters.
TULSA, OK
oknursingtimes.com

CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING

Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex's advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
hunker.com

This House Has a Secret Hidden Pantry in the Strangest Place

There's an inherent charm to hidden cupboards, rooms, and trapdoors. They bring a whimsical flair to any space, while also adding a little extra functionality. A new house listing in Tulsa, Oklahoma boasts a hidden treasure of this sort, which was recently revealed in a post from Instagram users @kalesalad and @openhouse via Tulsa's premier real estate firm Engel & Völkers Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it's first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: disturbance at the Ottawa county jail and Garth Brooks to play at Big Cedar Lodge

BIG STORY #3: MIAMI, Ok. – Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on the evening of August 22nd had numerous police agencies descend on the jail to assist the Sheriff's office. Authorities said three pods were involved in the disturbance, which began as inmates grew upset over an interruption of phone service. The interruption occurred due to technical difficulties.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

