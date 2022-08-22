ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

KTUL

'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
NORMAN, OK
everythinglubbock.com

‘I wasn’t going to let him win’: Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating then pregnant girlfriend

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020. It all started on October 17, 2020 when now 21-year-old Ally Stephens showed up to a hospital unrecognizably beaten. According to a Cleveland County affidavit,...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens

BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

County 4-H’ers recognized for achievement at 4-H Roundup

STILLWATER, Okla. – Four Logan County 4-H’ers were recognized for their achievements during the 101st State 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University. These club members walked away with their share of more than $140,000 in educational scholarships that were presented at the Honors Night...
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie High Seniors Show Drive to Begin Final Year

Guthrie High School seniors celebrated their final first day of school early Thursday with the annual Senior Drive. Before classes began, the seniors gathered at the Guthrie Masonic Temple for breakfast and photos. Sgt. Anthony Gibbs of the Guthrie Police Department presented awards, including “best hair” and “best car.” The...
OKC VeloCity

New Bricktown development will provide a Dream-like experience

Bricktown is building on the ongoing evolution of Oklahoma City with the addition of a $275 million project that will be erected by 2024. The Dream Hotel Group, known for their luxurious lodging from New York to Nashville, South Beach, and even Bangkok, has now set its sights on Oklahoma City. The group will be collaborating with California-based Matteson Capital LLC on a large mixed-use destination.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
romper.com

Oklahoma Teacher Shared Banned Books Her With Class; Now She’s No Longer Teaching

As a rash of new laws that limit reading materials available in classrooms are being enacted throughout the country, teachers face new challenges — and legal consequences — in educating their students. Recently, a teacher in Oklahoma stepped down from her position after being disciplined by her school’s administration for sharing access to banned books with her high school students. It was a decision, her school believed, that ran afoul of a 2021 state law banning books that promote “discriminatory principles.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Vandalism at The State Publishing Museum

This past Sunday morning graffiti was found on the outside of the museum. With A Night for the Museum fundraiser (October 13) fast approaching, this was that last thing anybody wanted to see happen. “It’s really disheartening because this is already a mammoth project,” said Lynn Bilodeau, CEO of State Capital Publishing Museum. The building was built in 1902 and served home to Oklahoma’s first newspaper. “When this was built, it was the largest dedicated printing facility west of the Mississippi,” he said. “This is where statehood was announced,” he said. “I get choked up talking about this building.” Bilodeau says they are in the process of raising money to restore parts of the building but keep facing setbacks from vandals. “We’re already behind the 8-ball we feel like on this,” he said. There is a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you recognize the initials, tags or if you have heard chatter about this please reach out to the Guthrie PD.
GUTHRIE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students

An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
NORMAN, OK
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE

