KTUL
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
everythinglubbock.com
‘I wasn’t going to let him win’: Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating then pregnant girlfriend
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020. It all started on October 17, 2020 when now 21-year-old Ally Stephens showed up to a hospital unrecognizably beaten. According to a Cleveland County affidavit,...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
poncacitynow.com
Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens
BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
KFOR
Ryan Walters declared winner of Superintendent of Public Instruction GOP runoff results
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The race for the GOP spot on the November ballot for Superintendent of Public Instruction has been heated pitting Ryan Walters against April Grace in the August runoff. Ryan Walters will face Jena Nelson, who is running as a Democrat in the November General Election.
guthrienewsleader.net
County 4-H’ers recognized for achievement at 4-H Roundup
STILLWATER, Okla. – Four Logan County 4-H’ers were recognized for their achievements during the 101st State 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University. These club members walked away with their share of more than $140,000 in educational scholarships that were presented at the Honors Night...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
news9.com
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
guthrienewsleader.net
Guthrie High Seniors Show Drive to Begin Final Year
Guthrie High School seniors celebrated their final first day of school early Thursday with the annual Senior Drive. Before classes began, the seniors gathered at the Guthrie Masonic Temple for breakfast and photos. Sgt. Anthony Gibbs of the Guthrie Police Department presented awards, including “best hair” and “best car.” The...
OKC VeloCity
New Bricktown development will provide a Dream-like experience
Bricktown is building on the ongoing evolution of Oklahoma City with the addition of a $275 million project that will be erected by 2024. The Dream Hotel Group, known for their luxurious lodging from New York to Nashville, South Beach, and even Bangkok, has now set its sights on Oklahoma City. The group will be collaborating with California-based Matteson Capital LLC on a large mixed-use destination.
romper.com
Oklahoma Teacher Shared Banned Books Her With Class; Now She’s No Longer Teaching
As a rash of new laws that limit reading materials available in classrooms are being enacted throughout the country, teachers face new challenges — and legal consequences — in educating their students. Recently, a teacher in Oklahoma stepped down from her position after being disciplined by her school’s administration for sharing access to banned books with her high school students. It was a decision, her school believed, that ran afoul of a 2021 state law banning books that promote “discriminatory principles.”
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
guthrienewsleader.net
Vandalism at The State Publishing Museum
This past Sunday morning graffiti was found on the outside of the museum. With A Night for the Museum fundraiser (October 13) fast approaching, this was that last thing anybody wanted to see happen. “It’s really disheartening because this is already a mammoth project,” said Lynn Bilodeau, CEO of State Capital Publishing Museum. The building was built in 1902 and served home to Oklahoma’s first newspaper. “When this was built, it was the largest dedicated printing facility west of the Mississippi,” he said. “This is where statehood was announced,” he said. “I get choked up talking about this building.” Bilodeau says they are in the process of raising money to restore parts of the building but keep facing setbacks from vandals. “We’re already behind the 8-ball we feel like on this,” he said. There is a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you recognize the initials, tags or if you have heard chatter about this please reach out to the Guthrie PD.
publicradiotulsa.org
Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students
An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Norman High teacher received complaint from parent, accused of violating HB1775
A complaint from a Norman parent over a potential violation of House Bill 1775 forces the school district to remove a teacher for the time being while they investigate the situation.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
