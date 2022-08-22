This past Sunday morning graffiti was found on the outside of the museum. With A Night for the Museum fundraiser (October 13) fast approaching, this was that last thing anybody wanted to see happen. “It’s really disheartening because this is already a mammoth project,” said Lynn Bilodeau, CEO of State Capital Publishing Museum. The building was built in 1902 and served home to Oklahoma’s first newspaper. “When this was built, it was the largest dedicated printing facility west of the Mississippi,” he said. “This is where statehood was announced,” he said. “I get choked up talking about this building.” Bilodeau says they are in the process of raising money to restore parts of the building but keep facing setbacks from vandals. “We’re already behind the 8-ball we feel like on this,” he said. There is a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you recognize the initials, tags or if you have heard chatter about this please reach out to the Guthrie PD.

GUTHRIE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO