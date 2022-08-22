Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 + 8-Year Olds Sing Together on All-Kid Korn Cover
The future of heavy music appears to be in good hands, with The O'Keefe Music Foundation once again directing youngsters in the direction of all things heavy. Their latest video finds two of their most promising vocalists, 6-year-old Michael Dalhover and 8-year-old Zoe Franziska, fronting a chaotically crushing cover of Korn's "Somebody Someone," conjuring up visions of garage band heaviness.
Footage of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Recording Terrifying ‘Iowa’ Screams Emerges
Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred. That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the...
Pantera Share New Video Trailer – ‘For the Brothers, For the Fans, For Legacy’
After confirming their first reunion shows of 2022, Pantera have posted a video trailer in celebration of their return and the words that flash across the screen read, "For the brothers, for the fans, for legacy." In mid-July, Billboard reported that the band had indeed reunited with plans to tour...
Country Star Morgan Wallen Covered Linkin Park Classic for First Time in Over Three Years
Country superstar Morgan Wallen sure knows how to entertain a crowd, as demonstrated by last night’s (Aug. 13) headlining show at the three-day Tidalwave Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. Although his set included plenty of expected fan favorites – such as a few from 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which he’s currently supporting – he also surprised everyone by incorporating Linkin Park’s beloved “In the End” into a larger medley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart
Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
That Time Foo Fighters Covered Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With 10-Year-Old on Guitar
If you were to pick any two bands that got a kid to pick up an instrument and learn to play, it's probably Foo Fighters and Metallica. That's just one of the reasons that this video from a Foo Fighters' show where a 10-year-old covers "Enter Sandman" on guitar is so worth it.
Jinjer Announce 2022 Tour With P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence
This fall, Ukrainian prog metal band Jinjer will set out on a headlining tour which also features special guest P.O.D. with additional support coming from Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence, making for one hard-hitting lineup. Jinjer will be out in support of last year's Wallflowers, their fourth studio which...
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Ex-Five Finger Death Punch Drummer Jeremy Spencer Launches New Death Metal Band – Listen
Since his exit from Five Finger Death Punch, drummer Jeremy Spencer has remained active, primarily with his Psycho Synner band. But he's taking things an even heavier direction launching the new death metal group, Semi-Rotted. The group has just released their debut EP, Deader Than Dead, and two of the...
Brutal New Revocation Song ‘Re-Crucified’ Features Trevor Strnad + George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher
As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher. "Normally we tend to close our albums with...
Carson Daly – ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ at Woodstock ’99
The 22nd anniversary of Woodstock '99 recently passed, but the chaotic, riot-filled fest is back on the public radar thanks to the recent Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99. Former MTV VJ Carson Daly is among those who've reflected on the events of Woodstock '99 via social media, summing up his experience at the festival by stating, "All I can say is I thought I was going to die."
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0