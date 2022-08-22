Read full article on original website
KOCO
Rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature governor’s race, two senate seats in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature a governor’s race and two senate seats in November. Although Oklahoma has finished a couple of major elections, the biggest is still to come in 2022. Now, Oklahomans know who will be on their ballot. "I am not...
KOCO
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
oklahomawatch.org
Ryan Walters Wins GOP Primary For State Superintendent, Faces Jena Nelson In November
The ballot is set in the race for state superintendent of schools: Republican Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Walters, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, clinched his party’s nomination in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff against April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools. Walters...
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Office, Governor dispute purchasing powers
The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma Governor's Office are disputing the legality of an executive order.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
Strict anti-abortion measure to go into effect in Oklahoma
One of the strongest anti-abortion bills in the country will go into effect later this week.
Decision 2022: Oklahomans pick winners in runoff elections
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for Oklahoma's primary runoff elections which will decide multiple key races for November.
news9.com
'Unmute Oklahoma' Campaign Works To Open Primaries To All Voters
Oklahoma is a closed primary state. That means in order to vote in a Republican runoff election, you must be a registered Republican. One group is hoping to change that in an effort to get more voters to the polls. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with...
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
kgou.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit
A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
Oklahoma State Superintendent debate over teacher unions
Oklahoma is one day away from the Republican run-off election for State Superintendent.
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in new funding, Oklahoma still faces staffing shortages for disability services
Laura Windom’s 26-year-old brother Jonathan relies on her as his guardian after both their parents died over the last year. Jonathan is autistic, nonverbal and also struggles with self-harming outbursts. Jonathan bounced around from various care facilities for people with developmental disabilities starting in 2020, until his care needs...
Oklahoma gets $25 million grant to plug orphaned oil, gas wells
The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded Oklahoma an initial $25 million grant to begin plugging, capping and reclaiming orphaned oil and gas wells across the state.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
