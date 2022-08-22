Read full article on original website
Related
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
NME
Nikki Sixx says Mötley Crue are planning shows in Europe, Asia and South America
Nikki Sixx has said that Mötley Crue are planning a huge run of shows in Europe, Asia and South America. On Saturday (August 20), Sixx took to Twitter to say the band’s current tour was “going way too fast”. Mötley Crüe are currently on ‘The Stadium...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
‘Not enough insurance in the world’: Selling Sunset creator speaks out on terrifying infinity pool scene
Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello has spoken out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.The recent season of the Netflix real estate reality show saw new broker Emma Hernan run across the ledge of one of the house’s dauntingly high infinity pools to pose for a photo. Sitting down for Variety’s “Making a Scene”, DiVello and stars Chrishelle Staus and Hernan broke down the moment from episode two’s “New Blood” that left viewers horrified. “I thought production was going to step in,” Straus said. “This is one of those things that I legitimately thought, ‘There’s no way...
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows
It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Essential Advice for New Bands
Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows has some essential advice for new bands. He tweeted "never let your art become a commodity," and proceeded to offer more guidance for up and coming artists via the Twitter thread. The Avenged Sevenfold singer started off the. by saying, "Attention all up and coming artists:...
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes
Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reviews Rage Against the Machine Show
Metallica's Robert Trujillo saw Rage Against the Machine at Madison Square Garden in New York City and had some powerful praise to dole out after the show. Rage were playing their fifth and final show at the venue on Sunday, Aug. 14, completing a series of sold-out performances. Trujillo, who...
Brutal New Revocation Song ‘Re-Crucified’ Features Trevor Strnad + George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher
As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher. "Normally we tend to close our albums with...
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
Anthrax Tapped Familiar Face to ‘Understudy’ for Their Summer Tour
Post-COVID lockdown touring has provided its fair share of challenges for acts attempting to return to the road, but Anthrax now apparently now have an "understudy" should illness, injury or an unexpected absence strike. And for many Anthrax fans, that face is a familiar one - guitarist Paul Crook. Crook...
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
6 + 8-Year Olds Sing Together on All-Kid Korn Cover
The future of heavy music appears to be in good hands, with The O'Keefe Music Foundation once again directing youngsters in the direction of all things heavy. Their latest video finds two of their most promising vocalists, 6-year-old Michael Dalhover and 8-year-old Zoe Franziska, fronting a chaotically crushing cover of Korn's "Somebody Someone," conjuring up visions of garage band heaviness.
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0