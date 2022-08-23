ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lack of massive flooding in Glenwood Canyon is good news

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPiLj_0hRBkENo00

Lack of catastrophic flooding in Glenwood Canyon a welcome surprise to CDOT 02:22

It would be hard to ignore the weeks of 2021 that I-70 was closed through Glenwood Canyon because of torrential downpours and tons of rock and mud that slid down the burn scars and then across all lanes. The massive mudslides made the vital passageway through Colorado unpassable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GB8iz_0hRBkENo00
CBS

It's because of that previous experience with flooding that the Colorado Department of Transportation prepared for the worst this summer with the canyon, after being told by scientists the canyon would have the potential to do that again for the next 5 years while vegetation took root again in the aftermath of the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Yet, as of Monday, Aug. 22, things have gone pretty smoothly.

"We've had very minimal flooding in the canyon just a little bit in a few places along the recreation path," Regional communications Manager CDOT Elise Thatcher said. "Other than that, not much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5X9o_0hRBkENo00
An image of the canyon from August 2021 CDOT

Thatcher points to that vegetation that is taking hold and growing solid roots and holding rocks and mud in place even when above-average rainfall hit the canyon this summer.

"So far, Mother Nature has been working in favor of keeping the canyon open as much as possible during the summer," Thatcher said, highlighting the green growth. "We have had heavy rain in the canyon and up above the canyon in certain locations. At this point, it looks like we think that the vegetation that's growing back is doing a pretty good job of keeping the canyon from having too many mudslides or flows."

Still, the team is not counting out late-season storms and the destructive power just one can bring to the canyon and Colorado's road travel. That's why it's watching the weather like a hawk, and clearing out as much mud and rock as it can each time it rains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EENTz_0hRBkENo00
CBS

"Removing material from alongside or just above the roadway so that culverts, for example, or basins that can catch material, making sure they've got room for more material to come down," Thatcher said.

CDOT has had to close the canyon a few times in the last month due to flooding, but no monstrous flows of debris have hit the road, as of yet. We will see if this story jinxes it.

"We prepared as much as possible for this season, and it's great that we haven't had an extended closure, but it's not over yet," Thatcher said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Drought has improved over Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

A bit warmer with fewer storms

DENVER(CBS)-  A drier pattern will be moving into Colorado over the weekend. This will not get rid of all chances for thunderstorms either Saturday or Sunday but, storms will be fewer and farther between. Temperatures across the eastern plains will be just a few degrees warmer with 80s and 90s east and west. With 70s and 60s in the mountains thru the weekend.Skies across Colorado should start out mostly sunny to get Saturday rolling.There will be enough moisture to get a few isolated thunderstorms going by afternoon. With the best chance happening in the mountains. But overall, much fewer people will be affected by thunderstorms thru the weekend.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

More storms possible Friday followed by a drier weekend

A weak cold front that pushed across Colorado Thursday night will knock temperatures down by about 5 degrees on Friday.  At the same time, monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week. This combination will cause thunderstorms to fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding. A couple storms mainly in the mountains could produce up to 1/2 inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Very warm for the Broncos game with passing clouds and occasional wind

Get ready for a very warm weekend around Colorado with a lot of sunshine expected. We will see a few mountain showers and storms but the coverage will be a lot less as compared to the past few days.Most of Colorado will see highs in the 70s and 80s today with some 90s on the eastern plains and western slope. If you plan to be around 10,000 feet or higher you can expect highs in the 50s and 60s.If you're going to the last preseason home game for the Denver Broncos it will be a warm one with highs in...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

'Towing bill of rights' helps woman get money back

Felicia Jan Bryant has a message to the tow company that patrols her apartment parking lot posted on her car. It's a reminder that Colorado has a new "Towing Bill of Rights" law because one morning she woke up and her car was gone. "I panicked because I have a KIA and I know that nationally KIAs are ripe for being stolen," she said. She had just moved into her new complex seven days before and knew she had a temporary parking pass displayed in her window, so she didn't think it would have been towed. She went to the leasing office...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado will play a pivotal role in the Artemis missions

It's a massive project on the scale of Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo, and Colorado has a front-row seat to NASA's mission back to the Moon and beyond. Artemis I has six possible launch windows, with the first set for Monday, August 29th at 6:33 a.m. Mountain time. The mission is scheduled to last roughly 42 days. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the goddess of the wilderness and was seen as one of the most prominent lunar deities. She is the daughter of Zeus and the twin sister of Apollo, the namesake for the lunar missions of the 1960s and 1970s. Orion,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Scientists near and far excited for historic Artemis launch

In just a few days until NASA's historic Artemis launch and scientists are both nervous and excited for the mission."This is big, this is the biggest thing we have ever launched, so buckle up this is going to be a fun ride," Jacob Bleacher said.Bleacher is NASA's Chief Exploration Scientist, he says this mission while unmanned is a huge step toward greater human exploration of the moon and beyond."It will collect the data we need to know if we are good to go for our next mission, Artemis 2, which will have the crew members on board," he said.The rocket...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Police agencies could get big grants, but few have applied

Thanks to bipartisan legislation passed through Colorado's State Capitol and signed by Governor Jared Polis, local law enforcement agencies and community organizations may be one step closer to having more funding to improve their relations with the community."Law Enforcement Workforce Grants" will soon be distributed throughout Colorado to agencies that apply through the state's Department of Public Safety."There is really some great stuff going on in Colorado," said Joe Thome, director of the Division of Criminal Justice at the Department of Public Safety.Thome said he was looking forward to seeing how $15 million in grant money will be applied throughout...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#Heavy Rain#The Canyon#Cdot#I 70
CBS Denver

State lawmakers tour Jeffco center where police train for school shootings

With kids back in school, safety is one of the biggest priorities. On Friday, two Colorado congressmen toured a one-of-a-kind facility that's training police on responding to school shootings.The Frank DeAngelis Center for Community Safety in Jefferson County was named after the former principal of Columbine High School.DeAngelis was there as state reps Ed Perlmutter and Jo Neguse were joined by fellow state lawmakers on a tour of the facility, where they all saw some of the training."Really, the training exercises are pretty breathtaking," Neguse said. There is incredibly meaningful work happening behind these doors.""Now, what we're trying to do is just to make sure that our schools are so safe," Perlmutter said. "And make sure we that have all these things so that another Columbine doesn't happen. And when these other events happen around the country, that we are prepared to deal with the aftermath."The tour was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to see the training. Officials said it was important to protect the tactics used so the wrong people don't use the information.  
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Angel Tari named Colorado's History Teacher of the Year

A celebration was held in the classroom of a Brighton school on Friday. Colorado's History Teacher of the Year Angel Tari was awarded in front of some of her students at Overland Trail Middle School.Tari says she dreamed of being a lawyer when she was younger but she has never looked back after becoming a teacher.The superintendent and others were there to join the surprise, and Tari said celebrating with some of her students was the best part."We live in a time where active citizenship is really required. We have a government system that relies on our families, our kids, our friends understanding how it functions and being active in its creation and participation. (Helping) people in the next generation learn how to be part of that is awesome," she said.Along with the honor, Tari gets a $1,000 check. She also gets a full archive of American history books, and she is now in the running for National History Teacher of the Year.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado voters will get to vote on wine sales in grocery stores

Voters will decide on expanding liquor sales through three initiatives on the November ballot, including allowing the sale of wine in grocery stores. The Colorado Secretary of State's office has confirmed they all received enough signatures to make the ballot. Initiative 96 would increase the number of licenses the owner of a liquor store could own. That number would expand over the years until 2037 when the number of licenses would be unlimited. Right now, retailers can only have a total of three stores. Initiative 121 would allow retailers which already sell beer to be able to sell wine. That includes grocery stores across the state. Initiative 122 would allow the delivery of alcohol by third-party services Initiatives to cut the income state tax rate and one to move money into an affordable housing program have also made the state-wide ballot through the petition process. The state legislature has also referred four issues to the ballot, including one to raise state taxes on people making more than $300,000 to help pay for meals in public schools. The general election is set for Nov. 8. Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters starting Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado dog owners, treat your dog! It's International Dog Day.

It's both National and International Dog Day around the world. It's a day where people can celebrate their love for dogs. The day is dedicated to the unconditional love dogs have towards humans.  August 26 started with one person, Colleen Paige, an author and dog trainer who created a campaign in support of animal welfare and advocacy in 2004.Show us how you are pampering your dog by posting a picture on our Dog Walk Forecast submission page.Recently there has been an overwhelming number of animals given up for adoption at local shelters such as the Dumb Friends League in Denver....
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Scammers target CO psychics with large, loyal followings

Some popular psychics in Colorado say they and their online followers are being victimized by scammers and law enforcement isn't taking them seriously.Many practitioners of mysticism have large and loyal followings on social media platforms like Twitter, and they've become easy marks for fraudsters. Sterling Moon, a Colorado medium who does tarot card readings, says several imposters a month are cloning her Instagram accounts and posing as her to reach her clients. She says they block her, follow her followers, and then solicit them for readings, something Moon says professional mediums simply don't do. She shared a direct message from...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Kevin Priola faces recall petition after switching parties

After State Sen. Kevin Priola announced earlier this week that he was switching parties to become a Democrat, he now faces a possible recall from angry Republicans who want him out.In announcing the change, Priola cited lies told by Republican colleagues surrounding the 2020 election. Numerous assertions that the presidential election was stolen, including statements by former President Donald Trump, have been proven false. Now a petition to recall Priola has been circulating with over 18,000 signatures that would eventually need to be submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office."I cannot continue to be a part of a political...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
57K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy