Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
PETS・
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] defies 51% approaching danger, here’s how
Ethereum Classic [ETC] risks 51% Proof-of-Work (PoW) finality fraud. This was the current state of ETC as per a recent risk evaluation of its ecosystem. However, this danger did not just spring up as it was a possible outcome of the ETC network as the Ethereum [ETH] Merge draws closer.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] traders can open short positions fearlessly because…
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency, hasn’t been able to climb up the price ladder despite showcasing recovery signs. Still, there is uncertainty regarding the sector’s future as the crypto market bottomed nearly 74% from its top gains (YTD). Even holders have suffered the wrath of this downward trajectory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
PETS・
ambcrypto.com
What Dogecoin investors can expect after this proposal goes live
All may have now been confirmed that another top crypto head—Vitalik Buterin is a supporter of the Dogecoin [DOGE] ecosystem. Of course, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of the meme token. However, a new development on the DOGE chain seems to have been responsible for the recent addition.
ambcrypto.com
What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash is up by 20% from its low on 19 August, thanks to…
Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has turned out to be one of the best cryptocurrencies that one could have bought during the weekend. Last week’s crash triggered a sell-off across the crypto spectrum. Most of the top cryptocurrencies have struggled to recover due to fears of more downside. However, BCH has...
ambcrypto.com
What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase introduces Wrapped Staked ETH: Here’s what you need to know
Popular crypto-exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the release of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. The timing of this announcement is interesting, especially with the Ethereum Merge now on the horizon. “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked...
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating Ethereum’s potential for a sustained short-term recovery
Ethereum [ETH] has notably had lower volumes this week as compared to the first two weeks of August. Its latest crash last week appears to have downed investors’ mood. Thus, resulting in a limited recovery this week. This was further exasperated by concerns of more potential downside as the weekend approaches.
ambcrypto.com
Seedify promotes massive airdrop of new utility token to top NFT communities
The leading blockchain gaming and NFT Launchpad and Incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, $SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT Marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining the NFT launches that will take place in the Seedify NFT Launchpad.
ambcrypto.com
Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you
The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot: New deployment activated; what spot does it leave DOT at
Having several parachains that support its decentralized web objectives has been one reason Polkadot [DOT] has stayed relevant in the crypto ecosystem. In fact, its growing ecosystem has left the comfort of its network to contribute to new blockchain development. While many may have considered the Polkadot architecture limited, the...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC] investors must know that chances of capitulation are…
Litecoin [LTC] investors are still uncertain about their fate especially after starting their week on a low, courtesy of last week’s bearish performance. This is despite a bit of recovery but LTC’s short-term fate is still up in the air. Litecoin’s pullback of last week triggered a retest...
The Week's Top Stories: Rate Hikes, Tesla Split & Peloton Stuck in Place
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. The week ended on a sour note for markets after a hard-nosed speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled investors. The nation's top banker said, in so many words, that the Fed would continue raising interest rates until inflation reached its longer-run goal of 2 percent, even if that meant economic hardship in the short-term. The speech threw cold water on the possibility that recent signs of moderation...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin, Ethereum, XLM Price Analysis: 23 August
While the broader market is still stuck in a slump, the global cryptocurrency market cap, at press time, was above the $1 trillion mark with a 0.64% decline over the last day. Bitcoin’s price dipped by 10.52% over the last seven days as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $21,426 during press time.
ambcrypto.com
Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it
In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing if Solana holders are struggling to stay profitable
Bitcoin [BTC] is not the only cryptocurrency that has taken a hit in the past few days. Altcoin, Solana [SOL] too hopped on the same bandwagon of plummeting prices. Down by a massive 20% in the last seven days, the price of SOL stood at $34.96, on 23 August, at the time of writing.
Comments / 0