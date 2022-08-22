The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. The week ended on a sour note for markets after a hard-nosed speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled investors. The nation's top banker said, in so many words, that the Fed would continue raising interest rates until inflation reached its longer-run goal of 2 percent, even if that meant economic hardship in the short-term. The speech threw cold water on the possibility that recent signs of moderation...

STOCKS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO