Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLA
Related
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Q&A: What's next for the Angels: Who will be the new owner? What happens to Shohei Ohtani?
Arte Moreno is exploring selling the Angels. Will the team move? Who will take over? What's next for Shohei Ohtani? Early answers to key questions.
Column: Good riddance to Angels owner Arte Moreno and his sombrero of shame
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Hopeful Gavin Lux Avoids Injured List Despite ‘Neck Issue’
Gavin Lux was in the initial Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, only to be scratched a few hours prior to first pitch. Chris Taylor shifted to second base, and Trayce Thompson moved into the lineup as the designated hitter. “Gavin has this neck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
This Date in Baseball: Week Ahead, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
theScore
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
Elliott: The right Angels owners can turn wishes to happy reality. Who can that be?
The Angels need dynamic and deep-pocketed owners who will provide the vision and resources for a revival, such as those by teams like the Dodgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Phillies to activate Harper from IL Friday, lose Wheeler to forearm issue
The Philadelphia Phillies' lineup is set to receive a significant boost Friday, but their pitching staff is taking a huge hit at the same time. Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper will be activated from the injured list Friday, interim manager Rob Thomson announced, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. But just a few hours after that good news, the team announced ace Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day IL with right forearm tendinitis.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For 2nd Simulated Game
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers received disappointing news with Walker Buehler undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in addition to a right flexor tendon repair, Clayton Kershaw has continued to recover from lower back pain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. Just over two weeks after he was...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
Dodgers News: Dino Ebel Will Coach for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Late last week, 16-year MLB veteran and current MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa was named manager of Team USA for next year’s World Baseball Classic. On Tuesday, DeRosa’s coaching staff was announced, and there’s one name that is quite familiar to Dodgers fans. Dodgers third-base coach Dino...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
theScore
MLB weekend best bets: Braves to extend win streak in St. Louis
Braves (-150) @ Cardinals (+130) The Braves are amid another one of their epic runs. Atlanta has completely flipped the switch since dropping three in a row to the Mets in early August. The Braves have won 14 of the last 16 games and are once again within striking distance of first in the NL East.
Minnesota Twins sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract on Thursday. Hamilton, who turns 32 next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
MLB offense is atypically cooling off this August, especially in the AL
Something unusual is happening in baseball this August: Offense is cooling just when it's usually peaking. Hitters' OPS this month, .702, is the lowest it's been since 2014, and down 30 points from the same month last year. This is counterintuitive during the time of the season when the warmer weather would favor ball flight.
MLB・
theScore
Report: Westbrook likelier to be off Lakers' roster after Beverley addition
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley may not be teammates for long. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' trade for Beverley on Thursday, it's likelier that Westbrook won't be part of the active roster when the club opens camp, a source told The Athletic's Jovan Buha. Instead, the Lakers will seek to...
Roster spots still open for Arizona Cardinals hopefuls in preseason finale vs. Tennessee Titans
NASHVILLE — The question was asked this week of several Arizona Cardinals who have their roster spots locked down. Are they anxious to just get the season going at this point? Most...
theScore
Aces' Hammon wins Coach of the Year
Las Vegas Aces bench boss Becky Hammon was named the 2021-22 WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday. Hammon is the first former WNBA player to win the award in their debut campaign. She guided the Aces to a league-best 26-10 mark during the regular season as well as the Commissioner's Cup championship.
Comments / 1