Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Sports
theScore

This Date in Baseball: Week Ahead, Aug. 26-Sept. 1

1916 — Philadelphia's Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn's Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn's Dan Bankhead...
MLB
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
theScore

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Max Muncy
theScore

Phillies to activate Harper from IL Friday, lose Wheeler to forearm issue

The Philadelphia Phillies' lineup is set to receive a significant boost Friday, but their pitching staff is taking a huge hit at the same time. Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper will be activated from the injured list Friday, interim manager Rob Thomson announced, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. But just a few hours after that good news, the team announced ace Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day IL with right forearm tendinitis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For 2nd Simulated Game

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers received disappointing news with Walker Buehler undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in addition to a right flexor tendon repair, Clayton Kershaw has continued to recover from lower back pain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. Just over two weeks after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Associated Press
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won't be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
theScore

MLB weekend best bets: Braves to extend win streak in St. Louis

Braves (-150) @ Cardinals (+130) The Braves are amid another one of their epic runs. Atlanta has completely flipped the switch since dropping three in a row to the Mets in early August. The Braves have won 14 of the last 16 games and are once again within striking distance of first in the NL East.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

MLB offense is atypically cooling off this August, especially in the AL

Something unusual is happening in baseball this August: Offense is cooling just when it's usually peaking. Hitters' OPS this month, .702, is the lowest it's been since 2014, and down 30 points from the same month last year. This is counterintuitive during the time of the season when the warmer weather would favor ball flight.
MLB
theScore

Aces' Hammon wins Coach of the Year

Las Vegas Aces bench boss Becky Hammon was named the 2021-22 WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday. Hammon is the first former WNBA player to win the award in their debut campaign. She guided the Aces to a league-best 26-10 mark during the regular season as well as the Commissioner's Cup championship.
LAS VEGAS, NV

