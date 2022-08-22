ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Uvalde shooting billboard causing controversy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - The Uvalde school massacre is now being used as a reason for people not to move to Texas. A new billboard in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood proclaims: "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The billboard is being criticized on social media...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy