Hadley, MA

wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
Hadley, MA
WUPE

The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.

The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain this week caused a damaging mudslide in Greenfield. One family in particular has quite the cleanup on their hands. “It was quite the sight. You can see the holes and washed everything out…It went into my bedroom went into the cellar. It was pouring in pretty good down there,” said John Middleton of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
WORCESTER, MA
The Landmark

Rutland taking steps to address foundation issues

RUTLAND — Whether the town will conduct revaluations on homes with foundations contaminated by pyrrhotite, and how local assessors will handle that, was covered briefly at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Select Board. Assistant Assessor Amy Evanowski said the issue of crumbling concrete foundations due to the mineral...
RUTLAND, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

20 beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive at Second Chance Animal Services

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. - 20 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia arrived at Second Chance Animal Services on Tuesday. In total, over 4,000 dogs were rescued from Envigo, a research organization facing a long list of animal welfare allegations. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the company in May, alleging they were breeding dogs to be sold to labratories for animal expirementation.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Waterfront Estate on Onota Lake

Step into this gracious Onota Lake waterfront estate and be harkened back to an era where attention to detail and fine craftsmanship reigned supreme. Perfectly and intentionally sited to take full advantage of the nearly 2 acres of manicured private grounds and sweeping lawn down to the lake. The first floor boasts formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, large eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, mudroom and laundry, a family room with vaulted ceilings, and the dreamiest of primary bedroom suites where you will begin and end each day with the most amazing water views. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, marble countertops throughout, and an expansive deck accessible from sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, breezeway, and primary bedroom. 3 garages and a shared driveway.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Up to 70 more beagles coming to Massachusetts via Second Chance Animal Services, MSPCA-Angell in rescue effort from troubled Envigo facility

Up to 70 more beagles will soon be transported to Massachusetts from a troubled Virginia breeding facility run by the company Envigo which once housed nearly 4,000 dogs, which have gradually been dispersed nationwide to find new adoptive homes as pets. Twenty beagles from the facility “riddled with animal welfare...
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

