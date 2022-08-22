Pastry chef Kristen Hall and chef Victor King have opened a new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Birmingham at 2215 First Ave. N., for their shop called Bandit Patisserie. Hall first opened the shop in 2013 at another location but had to close in 2020 and since then has been doing a weekly pop-up at the farmers market at Pepper Place. The new shop opened Aug. 9 next door to what will be the wine bar and sister restaurant Bar La Fete. Bandit Patisserie offers a rotating selection of freshly baked danishes, macarons, sucree tarts, breads and a daily focaccia sandwich. 205-920-1862.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO