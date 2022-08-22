Read full article on original website
Evans earns James Beard Foundation Award
Local Birmingham chef Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood & Oysters was recently named Best Chef: South by the James Beard Foundation. This comes just three years after he and his wife, Suzanne Humphries Evans, opened the restaurant in 2019. The restaurant, named for the building’s past life as an Automatic...
South Arts announces inaugural Southern Cultural Treasures Cohort
This map shows the northwest quadrant of downtown Birmingham, an area containing the Civil Rights District and the Innovation District. Urban Impact received an AAPR grant that will be used to develop intergenerational activities and lifelong learning opportunities, with an emphasis on strengthening communities and inclusion. South Arts recently announced...
Honored, 'humbled': 6 leaders inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Dave Wood, left, and his brother, John Wood, of Wood Fruitticher Grocery Company, stand in front of the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame wall at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Aug. 9. The Wood brothers were inducted into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame on Aug. 25. Six business...
Business Happenings - September 2022
Pastry chef Kristen Hall and chef Victor King have opened a new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Birmingham at 2215 First Ave. N., for their shop called Bandit Patisserie. Hall first opened the shop in 2013 at another location but had to close in 2020 and since then has been doing a weekly pop-up at the farmers market at Pepper Place. The new shop opened Aug. 9 next door to what will be the wine bar and sister restaurant Bar La Fete. Bandit Patisserie offers a rotating selection of freshly baked danishes, macarons, sucree tarts, breads and a daily focaccia sandwich. 205-920-1862.
Budget 2023: City focuses on youth, neighborhood cleanup with revenue increase
Birmingham officials are expecting a strong economy in fiscal 2023, predicting a 14% growth in city revenues over the next year. The fiscal 2023 budget approved by the Birmingham City Council in late June anticipates revenues will grow by $62 million from an estimated $455 million in fiscal 2022 to $517 million in fiscal 2023, which began July 1.
