Body pulled from Toutle River after man jumps off cliff
A death investigation is underway after officials pulled a 23-year-old man from Toutle River near Castle Rock on Thursday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
987thebull.com
Hiker Rescued At Wahkeena Falls
CORBETT, Ore. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury on the Wahkeena Falls Trail on Wednesday night was rescued. Crews with Corbett Fire and AMR found the person about one mile up the trail and performed an extrication. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are...
kptv.com
Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
987thebull.com
Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.
987thebull.com
Clark County Family Narrowly Escapes House Fire
WOODLAND, Ore. — A home on Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Children woke up because of fire in the living room and got the rest of the family up and out. “The family of 5 was able to barely make...
987thebull.com
Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Hwy 99E
A crash on Highway 99E early Thursday morning left one pedestrian dead
Officials believe missing Portland man may be dangerous, violent
Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
eagledayton.com
Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff
ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
kptv.com
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
987thebull.com
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Woman died from blunt force trauma in Parkrose Heights homicide
The victim in a Parkrose Height assault has been identified by Portland Police.
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
987thebull.com
Portland’s 56th Homicide Victim Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street has been identified. Officers responded on August 10th just after 9:00pm and found 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell dead. The suspects were no longer at the scene and there has not been an arrest. Campbell is the...
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
