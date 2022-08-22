ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telehealth is an important care option in the Wichita community

Many of us probably heard very little about telehealth prior to the pandemic. But even after the initial surge in 2020, telehealth options have proven their staying power in the area of mental health, as evidenced by 36% of patients using telehealth services in 2021, a 420% increase over 2019.
The health of Kansans is declining. The new Kansas Health Foundation CEO wants to reverse that

In the mid-1990s, Kansas was ranked in the top 10 in national surveys that rated states by the health of their citizens. Today, Kansas has tumbled into the mid-30s. Ed O’Malley, the new president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, wants to change the state’s direction. The Wichita-based Health Foundation was created in 1985 using proceeds from the sale of Wesley Medical Center. It works with nonprofits and other organizations to improve the health of Kansans.
Wichita school district voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to change the way BOE members are elected

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide in November whether to switch to district-only school board elections. The Wichita Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday to put a question on the Nov. 8 ballot. It will ask voters whether they want to change to a district voting model — the way city, county and state representatives are elected — or keep the current system.
Orpheum Turns 100, Celebrates in Style

One of Wichita's classiest places is about to turn 100. People will gather and offer a toast or two in her honor, but to be honest, she's come a long way from that Labor Day weekend in 1922 when she first made herself known. Since then, she has become a pantheon for stars to gather, a beacon for those seeking out the rhythms and souls of life, and a friend who reminds us of the grandeur of a time gone by.

