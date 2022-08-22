One of Wichita's classiest places is about to turn 100. People will gather and offer a toast or two in her honor, but to be honest, she's come a long way from that Labor Day weekend in 1922 when she first made herself known. Since then, she has become a pantheon for stars to gather, a beacon for those seeking out the rhythms and souls of life, and a friend who reminds us of the grandeur of a time gone by.

23 HOURS AGO