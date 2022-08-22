Michael Keaton: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is 'extraordinary'

Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
MSNBC
Trump keeps shooting himself in the foot on the Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly had trouble recruiting seasoned lawyers in the aftermath of the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago this month. The lack of experience of the attorneys he does have was clear this week. In a span of less than 24 hours, Trump’s team finally launched a defense in court and appear to have leaked a document meant to show the Biden administration’s malfeasance.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
MSNBC
‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Mark Zaid, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman about the decision by Donald Trump and his allies to release a letter they received from the National Archives that described the back and forth over the over 700 government documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of Trump’s presidency.Aug. 24, 2022.
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
MSNBC
Trump's Mar-a-Lago scandal is merging with his Jan. 6 scandal
As far as we know, investigations into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified documents and his actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, exist as two separate probes. But it’s hard to believe things will stay that way. In my view, it seems Trump’s possession of...
MSNBC
Trump's Mar-a-Lago lawyers have some real explaining to do
UPDATE (Aug. 26, 2022, 12:44 p.m. ET): Trump's legal team will likely have a busy weekend after the long-awaited search warrant affidavit in the Mar-a-Lago search was made public on Friday — but not without redactions. Former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the FBI’s Aug. 8 search...
MSNBC
N.C. Republican reportedly floats ban on science, history in elementary schools
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, may well be the most bigoted official in the United States with the least name recognition. In May, Robinson claimed God intended men to lead society, citing the Bible's reference to David — "not Davita" — being sent to face off against Goliath. He’s called homosexuality and the transgender experience “filth.” He’s suggested people who think Christianity shouldn’t dictate U.S. law should leave the country. He claimed an “agnostic Jew” and “satanic Marxist” created the movie "Black Panther" to pull “shekels” out of Black people's pockets. And he’s threatened to fill government officials “with some led” using an AR-15 if the government “gets too big for its britches.”
MSNBC
Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs
In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican allies have come up with a wide variety of defenses, none of which have proven effective. But among the most frequently referenced talking points is that the former president may not have been personally responsible for bringing highly classified materials to his glorified country club.
MSNBC
New reporting paints Trump in incriminating role in sensitive documents scandal
Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about new reporting that shows the extent, and sometimes even exclusivity of Donald Trump's role in misappropriating sensitive documents from the White House after he was voted out of office.Aug. 24, 2022.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
MSNBC
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg weighs in on what stood out to him from today’s release of a redacted affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents
Ken Dilanian explains overseas intelligence officers, including CIA agents, could have been compromised by classified documents being stored at Mar-a-Lago, as revealed in the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Trump’s residence.Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report
MSNBC
Read the redacted copy of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
The Justice Department on Friday released a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida ordered a redacted copy of the affidavit be unsealed...
Joe Biden doubles down on criticism of ‘what’s her name’ Marjorie Taylor Greene on student loans
President Joe Biden doubled down on his claim that Republicans like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene are hypocrites for opposing his cancellation of student debt while taking Paycheck Protection Program during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday evening, the White House’s Twitter account lit into the Georgia Republican after she criticised the White House’s announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt and $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients by noting that she had her government loans repaid.The Paycheck Protection Program was put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a series of legislation former president...
MSNBC
Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant
Moments after a redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to justify the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed, Andrea Mitchell and Ryan Reilly examine the first pages.Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Even by GOP standards, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal is a ‘problem’
In the immediate aftermath of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Republicans responded reflexively — defending Donald Trump and condemning federal law enforcement — but there was an inconvenient problem hanging overhead: The GOP, in a rather literal sense, had no idea what it was talking about.
