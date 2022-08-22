Tiger Woods’s talent on the golf course has been unstoppable ever since he first broke onto the scene in the late 1990s. Along with his professional success came an appetite for luxury real estate. The pro athlete has come a long way since growing up in the Orange County suburb Cypress, California; he has now owned properties in California, Florida, the Bahamas, and Canada. At one point, it was even rumored that Woods owned a custom-built home on a 62-acre private island in Sweden, but that story has since been debunked. This rumor likely started because the island was reportedly purchased by a Swedish businessman in 2006 for the explicit purpose of being developed into a retreat for Woods and his then wife Elin Nordegren. (The couple split in 2010 after Woods was found to have numerous extramarital affairs, and the deal was never finalized.)

