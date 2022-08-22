ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

B106

One of America's Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) –  The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area. The goal of these operations […]
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can't Use Here

Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
TEXAS STATE
forthoodsentinel.com

Keeping a watchful eye on Central Texas Skies

Watching a plane or helicopter over the skies of Central Texas may seem almost effortless to the untrained eye. However, most people don’t know about the intense coordination that air traffic controllers at Fort Hood do to orchestrate that dance in the sky. As the air traffic control chief...
FORT HOOD, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
