CARB Chooses E-Bike Incentive Program Manager

CARB staff yesterday announced that the administrator of California’s statewide e-bike incentive program will be Pedal Ahead, an organization that runs a program providing e-bikes to San Diego residents. This program will provide $10 million in incentives – minus administrative costs, including developing a program and conducting public outreach....
Today’s Headlines

BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary of its Opening (Berkeleyside) Public Transportation Can Fight Climate Change (GreenerIdeal) Environmentalist Take Issue with Newsom’s Climate Push (SFChron) California Banning Sale of Gasoline Cars (SFGate, Politico) Economists Ponder Policy in the Face of Accelerating Global Warming (SFExaminer) Bad Pavement on Clay Street Sends Cyclists...
2023 will bring Slow Streets and Open Streets programs to San Gabriel Valley

The mobility non-profit Active SGV will be installing temporary Slow Streets demonstrations around the San Gabriel Valley between now and November 2023. Numerous member cities of the SGV Council of Governments came forward to participate in the traffic calming pilot. Active SGV Program Director Danielle Zamora gave Streetsblog a list...
