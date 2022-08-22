Read full article on original website
CARB Chooses E-Bike Incentive Program Manager
CARB staff yesterday announced that the administrator of California’s statewide e-bike incentive program will be Pedal Ahead, an organization that runs a program providing e-bikes to San Diego residents. This program will provide $10 million in incentives – minus administrative costs, including developing a program and conducting public outreach....
Driver of Pennsylvania Car Riddled With Speeding Tickets Critically Injures Scooter Rider in Tribeca
A scooter rider was in critical condition on Wednesday after getting hit in Tribeca by the driver of a car. The vehicle, a black Jetta sedan with Pennsylvania plates, has racked up dozens of traffic violations, including nine school zone speeding tickets since 2019. The NYPD had limited information on...
Today’s Headlines
BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary of its Opening (Berkeleyside) Public Transportation Can Fight Climate Change (GreenerIdeal) Environmentalist Take Issue with Newsom’s Climate Push (SFChron) California Banning Sale of Gasoline Cars (SFGate, Politico) Economists Ponder Policy in the Face of Accelerating Global Warming (SFExaminer) Bad Pavement on Clay Street Sends Cyclists...
2023 will bring Slow Streets and Open Streets programs to San Gabriel Valley
The mobility non-profit Active SGV will be installing temporary Slow Streets demonstrations around the San Gabriel Valley between now and November 2023. Numerous member cities of the SGV Council of Governments came forward to participate in the traffic calming pilot. Active SGV Program Director Danielle Zamora gave Streetsblog a list...
