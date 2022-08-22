Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews likely won’t happen until closer to the trade deadline. Blackhawks fans, enjoy them while they are here. The signing of Jack Johnson...
Yardbarker
Pastrnak Hesitant to Sign Long-Term with Bruins
The Boston Bruins as an organization have had little trouble keeping star talent around over the years, but that may not be the case when it comes to David Pastrnak. According to Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono, the 26-year-old isn’t wanting to discuss an extension at this time, despite the teams desire to get something done in the near future. This rumor comes just months after reports dropped that the Bruins were considering moving him due to being far apart on contract talks.
Comments / 0