Public Safety

New information on students taken into custody after fight at Lafayette

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
Two students have been charged after a fight Monday at Lafayette High School.

St. Joseph School District officials said two students were taken into custody after a fight broke out at 11 a.m. Monday at Lafayette High School, with the arrests made on suspicion of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

