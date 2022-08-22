Read full article on original website
firefighternation.com
Ambulance Explosion in HI Prompts Firefighter Protest; Union Wants Members Off Ambulances Pending Investigation
An ambulance explosion in the driveway at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua in Hawaii on Wednesday night killed a 91-year-old patient and critically injured a paramedic. Now the International Association of Fire Fighters is putting the management on notice that it does not want firefighters riding in the ambulances until an investigation determines the cause of the explosion and fire.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
Watch: Helicopter drops water on Breakheart Reservation fire in Saugus
SAUGUS - Crews battled stubborn brush fires from the air on Wednesday.SkyEye spotted a helicopter gathering water and then dropping it over Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which you can watch in the video above. Fires in the area started one week ago and are burning underground.Flames have already scored 79 acres and are only about 50% contained. Breakheart Reservation is closed until further notice.
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Father and son rescued from cold waters after boat sank in Boston Harbor
A father and son were pulled from Boston Harbor’s cold waters after their boat sank off of Graves Light Monday evening. Bodycam footage obtained by Boston 25 captures the moment the two shivering men were hauled into a Boston Police harbor boat, clinging to a cooler they were using as a floatation device.
Rider alert: MBTA bus service facing fall cuts - and reduced subway service will remain in place
BOSTON — There appears to be no rest for weary MBTA riders. With the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line less than a week old, the T has announced that dozens of its bus routes “will operate with less frequency” in the fall, and previously announced reductions in subway service on the Red Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line will remain in place.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
25 Investigates: Car crash ‘cherry on top’ of local driving school woes
BOSTON — “Find another street!” That’s what residents of Woodlawn Street in Jamaica Plain are asking a Boston driving school to do. They told 25 Investigates instructors from Paloma Driving School have been using their small dead-end road as a training ground for students. Parallel parking, 3-point turns, and congestion are a common sight, according to residents.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Major cleanup on Mass Pike after rental truck went up in flames
BOSTON — Crews worked hard cleaning up mattress debris off the Mass Pike after a rental truck caught on fire Monday afternoon, closing Exit 131 Eastbound. The U-Haul was filled with mattresses as it went up in flames, causing debris to spread across the Mass. highway. Boston and Cambridge...
Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
Bomb Threat At Middlesex Courthouse In Woburn Forces Evacuation (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police evacuated the Middlesex County Courthouse in Woburn Thursday morning, Aug. 25, after someone made a bomb threat, the agency tweeted. Police did not go into detail about how the threat was made, but troopers took it as credible enough to evacuate the building. It's unclear when the threat was made.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
Top Cars Motor Group Grand Opening
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening of Top Cars Motor Group Used Car Dealership at 259 Main Street. Business owner Abigail Espindola is dedicated to providing customers the ultimate automobile buying experience for buying quality pre-owned vehicles. Relationships in the dealer community allow them to purchase a wide variety of lease returns and new car trades at exceptional values. This enables them to pass along huge savings on the highest quality vehicles. In addition, they offer a full array of financing options to meet your needs.
NECN
Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
Faro Family Proposes Route 125, Haverhill, ‘Village’ With 230 Apartments, Restaurant, Retail
Neighbors of Joseph’s Trattoria restaurant in Ward Hill received a briefing this week on plans to demolish a mostly vacant industrial building, two single-family homes and the restaurant and build 230 housing units, a restaurant and retail space on the site off Route 125. As only WHAV reported near...
