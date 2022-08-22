Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO