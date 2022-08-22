ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

firefighternation.com

Ambulance Explosion in HI Prompts Firefighter Protest; Union Wants Members Off Ambulances Pending Investigation

An ambulance explosion in the driveway at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua in Hawaii on Wednesday night killed a 91-year-old patient and critically injured a paramedic. Now the International Association of Fire Fighters is putting the management on notice that it does not want firefighters riding in the ambulances until an investigation determines the cause of the explosion and fire.
KAILUA, HI
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Watch: Helicopter drops water on Breakheart Reservation fire in Saugus

SAUGUS - Crews battled stubborn brush fires from the air on Wednesday.SkyEye spotted a helicopter gathering water and then dropping it over Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which you can watch in the video above. Fires in the area started one week ago and are burning underground.Flames have already scored 79 acres and are only about 50% contained. Breakheart Reservation is closed until further notice. 
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
STOUGHTON, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Top Cars Motor Group Grand Opening

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening of Top Cars Motor Group Used Car Dealership at 259 Main Street. Business owner Abigail Espindola is dedicated to providing customers the ultimate automobile buying experience for buying quality pre-owned vehicles. Relationships in the dealer community allow them to purchase a wide variety of lease returns and new car trades at exceptional values. This enables them to pass along huge savings on the highest quality vehicles. In addition, they offer a full array of financing options to meet your needs.
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA

