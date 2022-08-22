Read full article on original website
AVTA puts electric support vehicles into service
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority has placed into service four new battery-electric vehicles to support fixed route transit operations, the agency announced Thursday, Aug. 25. These all-electric 2023 Chevrolet Bolts were purchased locally from Antelope Valley Chevrolet. “The AVTA Board continues to hold to our vision of...
Water: Liquid gold in Burbank
The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule
On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale.
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
California to distribute over $50 million in grants to support Education-to-Career pathway
The state of California announces its $54 million distribution in grants for the state's educational-to-professional process in three different regions. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom's office confirmed that the state would be focusing on the next generation of tax-paying workforce with this funding. Governor Newsom said that somewhere around $18 million...
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
L.A. County announces first human cases of West Nile virus
Los Angeles County health officials today confirmed the county’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Lancaster announces more distribution dates, locations for baby formula
LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced in May a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage. After a weeklong distribution, more formula has arrived for local families in need. One thousand cans of...
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire
Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
