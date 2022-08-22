ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

AVTA puts electric support vehicles into service

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority has placed into service four new battery-electric vehicles to support fixed route transit operations, the agency announced Thursday, Aug. 25. These all-electric 2023 Chevrolet Bolts were purchased locally from Antelope Valley Chevrolet. “The AVTA Board continues to hold to our vision of...
LANCASTER, CA
myburbank.com

Water: Liquid gold in Burbank

The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
BURBANK, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule

On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Axios

Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis

Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Application#Water District#Water Pressure#Water Systems#Gis#Pwd
CBS LA

Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

California to distribute over $50 million in grants to support Education-to-Career pathway

The state of California announces its $54 million distribution in grants for the state's educational-to-professional process in three different regions. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom's office confirmed that the state would be focusing on the next generation of tax-paying workforce with this funding. Governor Newsom said that somewhere around $18 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Santa Clarita Radio

Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
theavtimes.com

Lancaster announces more distribution dates, locations for baby formula

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Baby2Baby, announced in May a plan to distribute $120,000 worth of baby formula to Lancaster families impacted by the current nationwide formula shortage. After a weeklong distribution, more formula has arrived for local families in need. One thousand cans of...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com

Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy