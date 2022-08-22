Read full article on original website
Government Technology
How Can State, Local Gov Help Ensure Sustainable Broadband?
With more state and local government agencies prioritizing broadband in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say it is important to make sure the work they are doing is sustainable. In fact, Merit — an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan’s public universities — is hosting an upcoming webinar...
Government Technology
Drought Levels in Massachusetts Increase Wildfire Risk
(TNS) - The state declared Wednesday a significant drought in western Massachusetts and critical conditions in Cape Cod as the risk of wildfires increases due to continued dry weather. “Massachusetts continues to experience drought conditions in all regions of the state, which is not only depleting public water supplies, but...
Government Technology
Tech Leaders Preview Breakout Themes for Conference
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technology leaders from several California jurisdictions will be among those speaking and presenting at workshops when the Municipal...
Government Technology
Rave and Rapid Deploy Launch Public Safety Data-Sharing Tool
A new project in California points to the growing importance of data sharing and the breaking down of silos when it comes to public safety — among the rising trends in the world of government technology. Rave Mobile Safety says that it has partnered with Rapid Deploy to launch...
Government Technology
California Bans the Sale of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
California will phase out the sale of new fossil fuel-burning cars by 2035, establishing the state as the most consequential leader in the nation for the advancement of electric vehicles, and firmly position the car industry toward an electric future. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted unanimously Thursday in...
Government Technology
Could a New Pathways Program Ease Cyber Talent Troubles?
North Carolina is considering a cybersecurity fellows pathway program that, if launched, would help tackle its cybersecurity talent gap by training participants and then starting them off in public-sector jobs. Both public- and private-sector employers are struggling to fill cyber hiring needs, with CyberSeek estimating that the state’s talent pool...
Government Technology
Eastern KY Flood Relief Bill Could Be $277 Million
(TNS) - Eastern Kentucky will get a first glimpse on Wednesday at a state aid package aimed at helping the region recover from recent deadly and devastating flooding. The legislature meets for a special session starting Wednesday and is largely expected to pass a single bill appropriating money to impacted counties in Eastern Kentucky by Friday.
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Department’s Top Buys Included Media Readers, Cabling, Switches
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state department that deals with literature, history, media and education spent just under $600,000 in the first...
Government Technology
State Budget Funds Legacy Replacement, Cybersecurity Improvement
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of the state’s largest departments, which connects millions of employers and job seekers each year, looks to...
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Assistant Chief on Transformation, Hybrid Work
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Departments Seek Candidates for Specialty, Leadership Positions
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State departments are recruiting for a variety of IT specialty and leadership positions, including a chief information security...
Government Technology
Massachusetts Lawsuit Argues for Virtual Students in Sports
(TNS) — A lawsuit has been filed against Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association claiming a new rule unconstitutionally prohibits students of virtual schools from participating in interscholastic athletics. The lawsuit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on behalf of the mother of a 17-year-old student at The Education Cooperative Connections...
