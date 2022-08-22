ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

wymt.com

Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. On Wednesday, the association announced it would be collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other needs for people affected in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. "About three days at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK's Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region "power up". Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

'Hopefully we will be providing a little bit more joy': Breathitt County Schools receives hundreds of toys for kids in the flooded community

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of toys were delivered to Breathitt County High School on Friday from a toy drive hosted by Magoffin County Schools and the city of Salyersville. The toys were distributed to different schools in the Breathitt County School District. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows delivered...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her "The Pin Lady." Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF's Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Dozens of eastern Ky. flood victims sue two coal companies

Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
KENTUCKY STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

East Hardin Middle School Beta Club outreach project for Eastern Kentucky

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - In light of the recent flood devastation in Eastern Kentucky, East Hardin Middle School Beta Club launched a multi-faceted outreach project to help Hindman Elementary. According to Molly Hazle, head beta sponsor at East Hardin Middle, Hindman Elementary in Knott County was among those hardest...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

