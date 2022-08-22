CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO