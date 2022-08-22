ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Richard Kay Niccum

Richard Kay Niccum, 94, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 8:00 am, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Xenia, Ohio. He was born on March 26, 1928, in Wabash, Indiana, to John Henry and Bernice Mae (Coburn) Niccum. Richard was a 1946 graduate of Wabash High School. He married Elaine Ruth Keller...
WABASH, IN
Judy Marie Mullen

Judy Marie Mullen, 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Parkview Randallia in the Supportive Care Unit in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born to William Ralph and Emma Merl (Darling) Adams on July 23, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Judy was a graduate of Northside High School...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Michael H. Bevans

Michael H. Bevans, age 67 of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. Michael was born on October 9, 1954 in Batesville, Arkansas, the son of the late Harold and Frances (Keeling) Bevans. Michael married Cecilia Williams on June 14, 1975, and she survives. He earned...
MARION, IN
Jerry D. Alwine

Jerry D. Alwine, age 86 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Marion Health in Marion. Jerry was born on August 23, 1936 in Marion, Indiana. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and he worked in production at RCA until it closed. He is survived by his...
MARION, IN
Vickie S. Foy

Vickie S. Foy, 66, Marion, stepped into the presence of God after a long battle with leukemia at 4:38 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Sunday, October 23, 1955, to Robert and Allie (Worley) Fulton. On August 16, 1981, she married William “Bill” L. Foy, who survives.
MARION, IN
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman, Jr.

Lloyd Dewayne Shipman, Jr., 22, of North Manchester, Indiana, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 15, 1999, in Wabash, Indiana, to Lloyd Shipman, Sr. and April Noland. Lloyd was a 2018 graduate of Wabash High School. He was a truck driver. Lloyd enjoyed...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Barbara Jean Lochner

Barbara Jean Lochner, 70, of rural North Manchester, Indiana, died at 10:50 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born on August 30, 1951, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Bruce and Wilmina (Monier) Hogg. Barb was a 1969 graduate of Norwell High School, received...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Paul Eugene Bishir

Paul Eugene “Rocky” Bishir, 56, of Richmond, passed away at 4:30 am on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born in Marion on July 15, 1966, to Delbert and Phyllis (Howard) Bishir. Rocky was a member of Westside Assembly of God. He enjoyed...
MARION, IN
Homeowner application process to open for Wabash County Habitat for Humanity

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Wabash County Habitat for Humanity will open its Homeowner Application process on September 1 and it will run through October 31. A partner homeowner is selected based on three criteria: Need, Willingness to Partner, and Ability to Pay. Need is based on calculations of a family’s rent expense to total income and current living conditions (whether they are unsafe or overcrowded). Ability to pay is based on the partner family’s job history and demonstrated ability to manage one’s financial resources. Willingness to Partner is also known as sweat equity. Sweat equity refers to the actual hands-on involvement of partner homeowners in the construction of their own Habitat homes, as well as participation in other Habitat and community activities. Sweat equity is a Partner Homeowner’s physical and emotional investment in the mission of Habitat.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Eagles Theatre Brings Live Shows to Wabash in September

Wabash, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s Eagles Theatre kicks off the fall with fabulous live performances in September with Boy Band Review, Assisted Living: The Musical, The Rush Tribute Project and The Songwriters Sing. Tickets are available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Boy Band Review...
WABASH, IN

