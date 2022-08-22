Read full article on original website
Related
Your News Local
Richard Kay Niccum
Richard Kay Niccum, 94, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 8:00 am, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Xenia, Ohio. He was born on March 26, 1928, in Wabash, Indiana, to John Henry and Bernice Mae (Coburn) Niccum. Richard was a 1946 graduate of Wabash High School. He married Elaine Ruth Keller...
Your News Local
Judy Marie Mullen
Judy Marie Mullen, 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Parkview Randallia in the Supportive Care Unit in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born to William Ralph and Emma Merl (Darling) Adams on July 23, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Judy was a graduate of Northside High School...
Your News Local
Michael H. Bevans
Michael H. Bevans, age 67 of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. Michael was born on October 9, 1954 in Batesville, Arkansas, the son of the late Harold and Frances (Keeling) Bevans. Michael married Cecilia Williams on June 14, 1975, and she survives. He earned...
Your News Local
Jerry D. Alwine
Jerry D. Alwine, age 86 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Marion Health in Marion. Jerry was born on August 23, 1936 in Marion, Indiana. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and he worked in production at RCA until it closed. He is survived by his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your News Local
Vickie S. Foy
Vickie S. Foy, 66, Marion, stepped into the presence of God after a long battle with leukemia at 4:38 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Sunday, October 23, 1955, to Robert and Allie (Worley) Fulton. On August 16, 1981, she married William “Bill” L. Foy, who survives.
Your News Local
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman, Jr.
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman, Jr., 22, of North Manchester, Indiana, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 15, 1999, in Wabash, Indiana, to Lloyd Shipman, Sr. and April Noland. Lloyd was a 2018 graduate of Wabash High School. He was a truck driver. Lloyd enjoyed...
Your News Local
Barbara Jean Lochner
Barbara Jean Lochner, 70, of rural North Manchester, Indiana, died at 10:50 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born on August 30, 1951, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Bruce and Wilmina (Monier) Hogg. Barb was a 1969 graduate of Norwell High School, received...
Your News Local
Paul Eugene Bishir
Paul Eugene “Rocky” Bishir, 56, of Richmond, passed away at 4:30 am on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born in Marion on July 15, 1966, to Delbert and Phyllis (Howard) Bishir. Rocky was a member of Westside Assembly of God. He enjoyed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Your News Local
Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
Your News Local
Homeowner application process to open for Wabash County Habitat for Humanity
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Wabash County Habitat for Humanity will open its Homeowner Application process on September 1 and it will run through October 31. A partner homeowner is selected based on three criteria: Need, Willingness to Partner, and Ability to Pay. Need is based on calculations of a family’s rent expense to total income and current living conditions (whether they are unsafe or overcrowded). Ability to pay is based on the partner family’s job history and demonstrated ability to manage one’s financial resources. Willingness to Partner is also known as sweat equity. Sweat equity refers to the actual hands-on involvement of partner homeowners in the construction of their own Habitat homes, as well as participation in other Habitat and community activities. Sweat equity is a Partner Homeowner’s physical and emotional investment in the mission of Habitat.
Your News Local
Eagles Theatre Brings Live Shows to Wabash in September
Wabash, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s Eagles Theatre kicks off the fall with fabulous live performances in September with Boy Band Review, Assisted Living: The Musical, The Rush Tribute Project and The Songwriters Sing. Tickets are available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Boy Band Review...
Comments / 0