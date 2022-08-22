Read full article on original website
I tried Martha Stewart's one-pan pasta dish and had dinner on the table in 20 minutes
Martha Stewart's one-pan pasta recipe barely takes five minutes of prep, and leaves almost no mess in the kitchen.
A Superior Brunch Recipe for Tostada Benedict
One of chef David Henriquez’s favorite things about his adopted city is the easy access to the ingredients he grew up with in his native Honduras. Miami, he says, makes it easy for him to recreate his childhood favorites. But when it came time to craft a brunch offering for South Beach’s Habitat, one that would show off the richness of the local fare, the chef had different source material in mind. Instead of digging into his Honduran background, he opted to add Cuban inspiration to an American classic for a version of eggs benedict like no other.
Martha Stewart's Instant Pot Carnitas Are a Weeknight Dinner Miracle
Traditionally, there are two ways we’ve enjoyed carnitas. The first is making carnitas at home, which usually takes hours. The flavor is worth it, but it’s just not realistic to make on a weeknight. Then, there’s the other option — visiting a local taqueria and sampling their carnitas. But it’s just not practical to get take-out every time we have a carnitas craving. Luckily, Martha Stewart understands where we’re coming from, so she dreamt up a solution: pressure cooker carnitas that can be made even on busy weeknights. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) These...
Cocktail of the week: Lost & Found’s strawberry bonbon – recipe
This is a firm favourite of our bartenders and guests. Licor 43 is a very sweet, vanilla-y Spanish liqueur with a hint of citrus, and it works beautifully here with sweet strawberry and a sharp, lemon twist, and perfect for sipping in the late-summer sunshine. Strawberry bonbon. Serves 1. 30ml...
Eater
Why Do So Many Recipes Call for So Little Garlic?
As the memes go, the proper way to measure garlic is with your heart. One clove is not enough for any recipe, unless it’s a recipe for “how to cook one clove of garlic,” in which case you should still use two. More extreme: When the recipe calls for one clove, use at least a head. Why? Because there is no such thing as too much garlic.
SFGate
This racy $12 sauvignon blanc tastes of passion fruit and lime zest
This week's recommendations include a tasty and affordable sauvignon blanc from Argentina and an Australian shiraz that bucks the stereotype of jammy, overblown reds. To round out the list, we have a splurge-worthy Italian white that connects us with history in a way that only wine can do. - -...
Outside Online
Grilled Corn Chaat
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The word chaat itself loosely translates to “something that makes you want to lick your fingers,” which is exactly what this...
Fox News
National Whiskey Sour Day 2022: Try these recipes with a 'twist'
August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you're looking for a twist on the classic recipe - whiskey, lemon juice and sugar - consider trying one of these three recipes. The first mention of the whiskey sour was in 1862 from "The Bartenders Guide" by Jerry Thomas, according...
Maestro Dobel 50 1967: A Sherry Cask Finish Makes This Añejo One Luxury Pour
How about a pour of tequila for dessert? The newest limited-edition release from Maestro Dobel is Maestro Dobel 50 1967, an extra añejo that’s finished in a sherry cask, making for a decadent sip that proves wine isn’t the only pairing suited for dark chocolate and berries. While the world of whiskey is no stranger […]
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
How a Butter Sauce Transformed this European Café into All the Rage
Café de Paris butter is a flavored butter for steak that’s infused with a tantalizing mix of herbs, spices, and savory condiments. When it is drizzled over a sizzling hot entrecôte or a thin, boneless ribeye steak, it is called "entrecôte Café de Paris."
Best Reposado Tequila Cocktails to Add Some Complexity to Your Home Bartending
Reposado tequila often "gets lost as the middle child between a mature añejo and a younger, more rambunctious blanco," says Jeff Savage, head bartender at Botanist in Vancouver. But when you rope in reposados to mixology, the tequila’s hidden notes make for exciting cocktails. “What I find most prevalent in a reposado are the earthy, […]
