ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

A Superior Brunch Recipe for Tostada Benedict

One of chef David Henriquez’s favorite things about his adopted city is the easy access to the ingredients he grew up with in his native Honduras. Miami, he says, makes it easy for him to recreate his childhood favorites. But when it came time to craft a brunch offering for South Beach’s Habitat, one that would show off the richness of the local fare, the chef had different source material in mind. Instead of digging into his Honduran background, he opted to add Cuban inspiration to an American classic for a version of eggs benedict like no other.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Instant Pot Carnitas Are a Weeknight Dinner Miracle

Traditionally, there are two ways we’ve enjoyed carnitas. The first is making carnitas at home, which usually takes hours. The flavor is worth it, but it’s just not realistic to make on a weeknight. Then, there’s the other option — visiting a local taqueria and sampling their carnitas. But it’s just not practical to get take-out every time we have a carnitas craving. Luckily, Martha Stewart understands where we’re coming from, so she dreamt up a solution: pressure cooker carnitas that can be made even on busy weeknights. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) These...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Wine#West Midtown#Gin#Food Drink#The White Bull#The Porchetta Group#Beverage
Eater

Why Do So Many Recipes Call for So Little Garlic?

As the memes go, the proper way to measure garlic is with your heart. One clove is not enough for any recipe, unless it’s a recipe for “how to cook one clove of garlic,” in which case you should still use two. More extreme: When the recipe calls for one clove, use at least a head. Why? Because there is no such thing as too much garlic.
RECIPES
SFGate

This racy $12 sauvignon blanc tastes of passion fruit and lime zest

This week's recommendations include a tasty and affordable sauvignon blanc from Argentina and an Australian shiraz that bucks the stereotype of jammy, overblown reds. To round out the list, we have a splurge-worthy Italian white that connects us with history in a way that only wine can do. - -...
FOOD & DRINKS
Outside Online

Grilled Corn Chaat

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The word chaat itself loosely translates to “something that makes you want to lick your fingers,” which is exactly what this...
RECIPES
Fox News

National Whiskey Sour Day 2022: Try these recipes with a 'twist'

August 25th is National Whiskey Sour Day, and if you're looking for a twist on the classic recipe - whiskey, lemon juice and sugar - consider trying one of these three recipes. The first mention of the whiskey sour was in 1862 from "The Bartenders Guide" by Jerry Thomas, according...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream

In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy