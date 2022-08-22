ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

49ers GM John Lynch: 'Getting pretty close' to Jimmy Garoppolo resolution

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up trading Garoppolo, he seemed to indicate that the veteran could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh: 'No question' Tyler Huntley can be starting QB in NFL

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh both sounded optimistic in late July that Jackson and the club would ultimately come to terms on a long-term contract extension before the start of the regular season. No such agreement has been announced, however, and Jackson is currently...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'

The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option

The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Veteran pass-catcher says he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers

We may be just a few weeks away from the regular season, but there are still free agents out there who are looking for a job. That includes wide receiver, which has been a point of emphasis for the Packers all off-season. With the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. On top of that they took three wide receivers in the 2022 draft. Still, there has been much speculation about Green Bay bringing in another veteran. Just a few days ago a certain veteran wide receiver made it known he wanted to play in Green Bay. Today he doubled down on that request.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL lawyers seeking to prove Jon Gruden was employed when leaked emails were sent

The NFL has seemingly implemented a new strategy in its ongoing legal battle with Jon Gruden. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a month after he was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October. The resignation was the result of damaging emails being leaked as part of the league’s investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Commanders. Gruden’s attorneys have argued that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out.
NFL
Yardbarker

Four free agents who could be good depth signings for Packers

The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1

Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

How former GM Kevin Colbert's final Steelers draft stacks up

Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the last of his 20-year reign in Pittsburgh. Colbert’s final pick, quarterback Chris Oladokun, has already been released. With the final preseason game Sunday and cutdown day Tuesday, here’s a look at Colbert's final draft:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

'Explosive' and 'violent': Randy Gregory proving Broncos' gamble worth risk

The Broncos gambled on defensive end Randy Gregory, signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract in March. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said he is worth the risk. “[Gregory] is what's we thought he would be,” Evero said in a news conference Thursday. “He’s an explosive athlete [who's] going...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ex-Chiefs teammate Mitchell Schwartz: Patrick Mahomes is NFL's best player

"I still have Pat No. 1 because the quarterback is the quarterback, and I think Pat is still the best out there," said the former Chief. Rounding out Schwartz's top five are DT Aaron Donald (Rams), OT Trent Williams (49ers), guard Zach Martin (Cowboys) and QB Aaron Rodgers (Packers). He put Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Lions Won’t Rule Out Trade For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

As rookie Kenny Pickett has climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart and challenged Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, third stringer Mason Rudolph has been pushed to the periphery. The Steelers were rumored to have sought trade offers for Rudolph earlier in training camp, but no moves were ever made.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider: Steelers' Kenny Pickett could be Ja'Marr Chase of 2022 NFL season

All things being equal, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase produced arguably the greatest rookie season by any offensive player in NFL history across the 2021 campaign. As noted by the Bengals' website, Chase's 1,455 regular-season receiving yards were good for the second-most ever posted by an NFL rookie behind...
CINCINNATI, OH

