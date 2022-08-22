Kiely Rodni Case: Missing California 16-Year-Old Likely Found Dead by Volunteer Divers in Submerged Car

Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
insideedition.com
Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead
A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
insideedition.com
Michigan Man Drowns in River Trying to Save Dog Despite Collective Emergency Responder and Community Efforts
Michigan emergency responders joined efforts to recover the body of a man who went into the Thunder Bay River on Sunday, according to authorities. According to local outlet The Alpena News, a man was recovered after what police have called an accidental drowning. A little before 1 p.m. on Sunday,...
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
insideedition.com
Circle K Clerk Hit in Face With Brick During Robbery in Arizona: Cops
Cops say a convenience store clerk was hit in the face with a brick when robbers came in and demanded a code to the cash register. Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a suspect who they say went into a Circle K around 2 a.m. one morning with another person and attempted to rob the place. They say she struck the clerk on the ground until she was given the pin number. Investigators say the suspects stole cash and other items from the store. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
4 hurt when school bus collides with 2 cars
Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus and at least 2 cars. CBS News Colorado has learned one of the cars was driven by a 13-year-old girl who took her parents' car without their knowledge. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Lookout Road and led to an extended road closure. Highway 287 was closed at Highway 52 for several hours.No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital. Four vehicles appeared to have suffered heavy damage.
insideedition.com
Mystery Surrounds 10-Month-Old Baby Found at Minneapolis Airport
Mystery surrounds a 10-month-old girl who was found at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. On Wednesday, authorities canceled an emergency alert issued the day before asking for the public's help in identifying the child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a brief statement Wednesday morning saying the child had...
insideedition.com
Black Pastor Arrested While Watering Neighbor's Flowers Speaks Out: 'Surreal, Dehumanizing'
A Black preacher says it was “surreal” and “dehumanizing” when he was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers because they were out of town. Pastor Michael Jennings was tending to his friend's front yard in Childersburg, Alabama, when police showed up and began questioning him about what he was doing. The officer told Jennings someone had called 911 to report a suspicious person.
insideedition.com
Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers
Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
insideedition.com
Iowa Man Charged With Murder After Cops Find 'Satanic' Drawing Next to GPS Coordinates of Victim's Remains
The alleged killer of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury was charged after authorities discovered in his living room a drawing of “a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram” alongside GPS coordinates of where Bradbury’s skull and remains were discovered, according to a complaint. Nathan...
insideedition.com
DNA Identifies Killer in 1988 Cold Case of Anna Kane in Pennsylvania: Cops
A 1988 cold case killing has finally been solved. The Pennsylvania State Police say they now know who killed Anna Kane, 26, whose body was found in a remote area of Berks County. She had been strangled. They were able to extract DNA from her clothing for testing. There were no matches in law enforcement databases, so investigators turned to genetic genealogy testing, which produced a suspect by the name of Scott Grim. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com
Florida Mail Carrier Mauled to Death by 5 Dogs After Truck Broke Down
A 61-year-old woman who recently became a mail carrier was making her rounds, when five vicious dogs mauled her to death. Pamela Jane Rock had only been on the job for a year. Officials say she was on her route in a small Florida town, when her truck broke down.
insideedition.com
Fleeing Suspect Overturns Family SUV During Ohio Police Chase
An Ohio family was trapped inside of an overturned SUV after a fleeing driver flipped their car over during a police chase. Samantha Sparkman, and her daughters, Hannah and Holly, were in a car parked in a Walmart parking lot. That's when a suspect fleeing from the police crashed into their car, flipping it over. After being reduced by firefighters, Samantha and Holly walked away with scratches and bruises. However, Hannah broke her collarbone in the accident.
insideedition.com
Cops Use Facial Reconstruction to Identify Remains Found in Ohio in 1987
Authorities in Ohio are asking everyone to take a close look at this model. Investigators have created a facial reconstruction from human remains they found near a cemetery in Youngstown in 1987. They say the person had been there between three and five years and they believe him to be a black male between the age of 30 and 44. They have also created a DNA profile for the person and are hoping a family member will come forward. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
L.A. County jail worker pleads no contest to attempting to smuggle meth into men's facility
The charges stem from a Nov. 2018 bust in which investigators found 100 grams of meth inside Flores' car in the jail's parking structure near downtown L.A.
insideedition.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia Home Targeted in 2 Swatting Calls in As Many Days, Police Say
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday and Thursday was the target of swatting calls, where police were sent false tips meant to garner a large, armed police presence to her Georgia home, according to police. The Rome Police Department said in an incident report that on Wednesday they received...
insideedition.com
4 Massachusetts Residents Dead After What Authorities Suspect to Be a Murder-Suicide
Three men and one woman died Tuesday afternoon, in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide. Police responded to a call on the afternoon of Aug. 23 about shots fired in Lynn, Massachusetts, WCVB reported. Upon arrival they found two men, 34 and 66 years old, dead on the scene due to apparent gunshot wounds, reports WCVB.
