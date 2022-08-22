Read full article on original website
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
What The Heck? Texas Teachers Are Spending Big Bucks On School Supplies
According to News4SA, there was a new report showing that Texas teachers are now spending an average of $820 of their own money on school supplies - the largest amount ever. This is just absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?. Schools across Texas are closed for another...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
Increasing odds for rainfall next week
Limited rain chances through Sunday, but turning hotter next week. -- Nick Bann
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
