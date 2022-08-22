WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Sarah Marie Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living, the sheriff's office said. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO