Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
Car rear ends another, flees after collision downtown
Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. A 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by Marcia Marcotte, 55, of Salina, was northbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the Mulberry Street intersection when it was rear-ended by an older model white four-door vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Multi-state search for missing man faces challenges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The search for a missing loved one is hard on any family. Now, try imagine trying to do it when the search covers three states, half a country and a language barrier. This is exactly what a Wichita family is struggling with. The family of Fasika...
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Multiple items stolen from north Salina residence during daytime
Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina residence Tuesday. A 36-year-old Salina woman told police that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday someone entered her residence in the 200 block of N. 13th Street and stole multiple items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is believed that entry was made through a damaged window on the west side of the residence.
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Sheriff’s office releases name of inmate who died
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old inmate Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita died after being found unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Brueggeman was found unresponsive by staff on Wednesday. CPR was started immediately, but Brueggeman was declared dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.
Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina
One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck late Tuesday morning in central Salina. Margaret Westall, 74, of Salina, was southbound on Sheridan Street in a 2016 Jeep Compass when she failed to stop at the W. Republic Avenue stop sign and struck a westbound 2008 Toyota Highlander driven by Carolina Ortega, 47, of Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
Renovation Work Progressing in Hutchinson’s Farmington Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Progress continues this week on a major renovation project in Hutchinson’s Farmington Park. The Hutchinson City Council accepted a $383,416 bid for the work from Ward Davis Builders back in April. Improvements include a new looped walking rail around the southeast section of the park,...
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge. Reno County Fire...
Sheriff's office needs help finding Wichita woman missing for nearly 2 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Sarah Marie Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living, the sheriff's office said. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently.
Wichita man convicted of killing woman in apartment parking lot
A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman that happened back on April 30, 2016.
Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Police: Items damaged at east Salina cemetery
Police are looking for the person or persons who damaged an east Salina cemetery late last week. Sometime between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, someone caused and estimated $355 in damage at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, 2020 E. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Items...
