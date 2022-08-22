Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Sam Lehman
Sam Lehman, 71, died August 24, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born August 14, 1951, in Hutchinson, to Glenn and Eunice (Wiard) Lehman. Sam graduated from Burrton High School, and lived all of his life around cattle. He appreciated the camaraderie and friendships that grew from his career as a livestock cattleman. Sam spent most of his time at the sales barns in Hutchinson and Pratt, but he frequented others throughout Kansas and other states. He could develop a special connection to all animals (not just cows), and he would spend countless hours talking to them. Sam was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, and he considered his friends as family. Faith was also important to Sam throughout his life and he was a member of Bible Pathways Fellowship, Yoder. Even though his faith and cattle were important to Sam, nothing surpassed his love and support for his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
adastraradio.com
Mary (Limones) Wilder
Mary Wilder, 83, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away August 24, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County. She was born April 24, 1939, in Lyons, the daughter of Evaristo and Elvira Limones. Mary was a lifelong Lyons resident. She graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1957. Mary worked at OTASCO Store and JcPenny’s both in Lyons. In 1974, Stu and Mary opened Wilder’s Upholstery Shop, in Lyons, which they operated until their retirement in 2020. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons. Mary enjoyed creating stain glass and making jewelry. In 1957, Mary was united in marriage with Lesley Stewart “Stu” Wilder in Lyons. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2022. She is also preceded in death by her parents; son, Bryant W. Wilder; and two sisters, Lupe Valdez and Annie Cadena. Mary is survived by her four sons, William “ Bill Wilder (Stacey) of Lyons, David Wilder (Carrie) of Lyons, Bruce Wilder (Annie) of McPherson, KS, and Christopher “Chris” Wilder (Linda) of Pell City, AL; daughter, Bettina “Tina” Kloxin (Rick) of Lyons; daughter-in-law, Cindy Wilder, widow of Bryant Wilder; brother, Bernie Limones of Lyons; sister, Josie Smith of Lyons; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, August 28, 2022 with family present. A rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M., at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Evelyn Dyck
Evelyn Dyck, 93, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. She was born May 18, 1929, the daughter of John C. and Eva (Koehn) Koehn. She was a member of the Meridian Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in rural Hesston. Evelyn was united in...
adastraradio.com
Miller Named KJCCC DI Volleyball Player of the Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – After a tremendous opening weekend in which she led the Hutchinson Community College volleyball team to wins over the Nos. 3 and 1 teams in the nation, Blue Dragon sophomore Baylee Miller was named the Jayhawk Conference’s first Division I Volleyball Player of the Week of the season on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
MHS Ladies Take First in Varsity Tennis Opener
Hesston, Kan. – With temperatures near 95 degrees during the first matches on Thursday, the Bullpup tennis team battled the heat, along with opening season jitters, to come away with a first place medal in Hesston, participating in an 8-team tournament. Without any seniors on the team, and a new core coming to the court in 2022, many consider this a “rebuilding year”, but Head Coach Tyler Brown, never considers that as an option, saying, “I like to think we don’t rebuild, we reload.”
adastraradio.com
Renovation Work Progressing in Hutchinson’s Farmington Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Progress continues this week on a major renovation project in Hutchinson’s Farmington Park. The Hutchinson City Council accepted a $383,416 bid for the work from Ward Davis Builders back in April. Improvements include a new looped walking rail around the southeast section of the park,...
adastraradio.com
Heartland Credit Union Named Best in the Nation for Member Value
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Heartland Credit Union is proud to be named the number one Return of the Member credit union in our asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates as of June 30, 2022. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to...
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Announces Hutchinson Youth City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson is proud to announce a new and exciting opportunity for 7th – 12th grade Hutchinson students. The city’s new youth council will provide our youth an opportunity to increase their knowledge of civic education through practical hands on experience. The Youth Council will be composed of 5 elected members who will be charged with representing youth in the City of Hutchinson.
RELATED PEOPLE
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere Hosting Watch Party for Artemis 1 Launch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – We’re going back to the Moon! Space-lovers can watch NASA’s coverage of the exciting Artemis 1 launch Monday, August 29 on big screen TVs in the Cosmosphere’s lobby. NASA’s launch window for Artemis I opens Monday at 7:33 a.m. CDT. The launch window...
Comments / 0