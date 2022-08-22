Mary Wilder, 83, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away August 24, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County. She was born April 24, 1939, in Lyons, the daughter of Evaristo and Elvira Limones. Mary was a lifelong Lyons resident. She graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1957. Mary worked at OTASCO Store and JcPenny’s both in Lyons. In 1974, Stu and Mary opened Wilder’s Upholstery Shop, in Lyons, which they operated until their retirement in 2020. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons. Mary enjoyed creating stain glass and making jewelry. In 1957, Mary was united in marriage with Lesley Stewart “Stu” Wilder in Lyons. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2022. She is also preceded in death by her parents; son, Bryant W. Wilder; and two sisters, Lupe Valdez and Annie Cadena. Mary is survived by her four sons, William “ Bill Wilder (Stacey) of Lyons, David Wilder (Carrie) of Lyons, Bruce Wilder (Annie) of McPherson, KS, and Christopher “Chris” Wilder (Linda) of Pell City, AL; daughter, Bettina “Tina” Kloxin (Rick) of Lyons; daughter-in-law, Cindy Wilder, widow of Bryant Wilder; brother, Bernie Limones of Lyons; sister, Josie Smith of Lyons; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, August 28, 2022 with family present. A rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M., at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

