Heartland Credit Union Named Best in the Nation for Member Value
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Heartland Credit Union is proud to be named the number one Return of the Member credit union in our asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates as of June 30, 2022. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to...
Hutchinson USD 308 Board Approves Kitchen Equipment, Classroom Upgrade
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 Board of Education approved an upgrade to the kitchen equipment in classroom G110 at Hutchinson High School on Monday (August 22, 2022). Several classes are taught at HHS that utilize the kitchen space within the G110 space, including Communication Social Skills, Functional Skills, and Modified classes that teach life skills to students. The purpose of the upgrade will be to make the area accessible to students with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The upgrade will be fashioned like a home, to equip students with the necessary skills to live independently after high school.
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
Wichita school board will let public vote on change in election process
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Should each member of Wichita's Board of Education represent the entire district or just a certain area? That was the hot issue at tonight's meeting and the public had a lot to say about it. It was a heated meeting Monday as the Wichita School Board...
Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating
Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
KWU hires Grevas as assistant director of grants
Kansas Wesleyan has announced the hiring of Annie Grevas, longtime Saline County Community Corrections director, for the position of assistant director of grants. Grevas spent 35 years with Saline County’s Community Corrections team, where she rose to the position of director. There, she was responsible for grant research, development and support that helped fund the agency. She drove legislative and public relations, as well as handling grant expenditures.
Pennsylvania-based food company to build $40M facility, create 150 jobs in Wichita
The company says it will open the facility in the spring of 2023.
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
'It's the hardest decision': El Dorado daycare closes as child care staff shortages reach crisis levels
A childless classroom with walls more barren than usual and chairs tucked away. This is becoming more of a common sight at the child care center at First Baptist Church in El Dorado. Senior Pastor Jordan Friesen says “recently, we've been unable to house as many kids as we would...
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
Reno County Commissioners Approve Agreement for Rural Water District 101, Contract for Cow Creek Bridge Replacement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a consent agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to address ongoing nitrate issues in Rural Water District 101 in the Yoder area. The water district has been out of compliance for nitrate levels for more than a year.
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
South Hutch Sunday liquor sales never makes it to vote
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It drew a lot of discussion Monday night, but in the end, a motion to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city of South Hutchinson never made it to a vote. The issue of Sunday alcohol sales was back before the South Hutchinson City Council...
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
