ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhler, KS

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Heartland Credit Union Named Best in the Nation for Member Value

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Heartland Credit Union is proud to be named the number one Return of the Member credit union in our asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates as of June 30, 2022. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to...
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson USD 308 Board Approves Kitchen Equipment, Classroom Upgrade

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 Board of Education approved an upgrade to the kitchen equipment in classroom G110 at Hutchinson High School on Monday (August 22, 2022). Several classes are taught at HHS that utilize the kitchen space within the G110 space, including Communication Social Skills, Functional Skills, and Modified classes that teach life skills to students. The purpose of the upgrade will be to make the area accessible to students with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The upgrade will be fashioned like a home, to equip students with the necessary skills to live independently after high school.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita school board will let public vote on change in election process

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Should each member of Wichita's Board of Education represent the entire district or just a certain area? That was the hot issue at tonight's meeting and the public had a lot to say about it. It was a heated meeting Monday as the Wichita School Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhler, KS
Buhler, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend Post

Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating

Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

KWU hires Grevas as assistant director of grants

Kansas Wesleyan has announced the hiring of Annie Grevas, longtime Saline County Community Corrections director, for the position of assistant director of grants. Grevas spent 35 years with Saline County’s Community Corrections team, where she rose to the position of director. There, she was responsible for grant research, development and support that helped fund the agency. She drove legislative and public relations, as well as handling grant expenditures.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Boe#K12#The Buhler Usd 313#Board Of Education#Ats Facility Services#Schools Cindy Couchman
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Education
KSN News

Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
erienewsnow.com

JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas

Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy