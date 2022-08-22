NUTEX HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days
Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11410106): OneTrust LLC
-- OneTrust LLC ( Atlanta, Georgia , United States ) has been issued patent number 11410106, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded today at $361.25 , eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 501,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 343,000 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc. offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its personal lines subsidiary,. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (United P&C) has filed plans of withdrawal in. Florida. ,. Louisiana. and. Texas. and intends to...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit
TORONTO , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain , Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by. Meny Grauman. , Managing Director,. Canadian Financial Services. , Scotiabank. Date:. September 8, 2022. Time:. 1:30 p.m....
Managed Health and ADP Team up to Bring Companies a Unique Health Care Solution
The Managed Health Champ Plan will bring savings to companies and employees. and ADP, a human resources management and software provider, announced a partnership to offer companies the Managed Health Champ Plan as a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. Managed Health. designed this program as an independent benefit plan to...
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
