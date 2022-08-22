Read full article on original website
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on September 8
WORCESTER, Mass. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Thursday, September 8. from. 10:35 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. E.T. The discussion will be...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit
TORONTO , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain , Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by. Meny Grauman. , Managing Director,. Canadian Financial Services. , Scotiabank. Date:. September 8, 2022. Time:. 1:30 p.m....
Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)
Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
AM Best to Participate at Latin America Reinsurance Group’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill participate in the Latin America Reinsurance Group’s (LARG) annual meeting, which will take place in. The LARG event, which is sponsored by Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, brings together cooperatives and mutual insurance companies from 11 different countries in. Latin America. and the. Caribbean. ....
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its personal lines subsidiary,. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (United P&C) has filed plans of withdrawal in. Florida. ,. Louisiana. and. Texas. and intends to...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
Title Resources Group Names Cullen Marshall Midwest Underwriting Counsel
DALLAS , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that. has been appointed Midwest Underwriting Counsel to support the company's expanding market reach in the region. "Cullen brings a wealth of industry experience to TRG to support our...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded today at $361.25 , eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 501,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 343,000 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc. offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans...
Aspire Health Nonprofit names new CEO
Monterey County Herald (CA) MONTEREY >> Aspire Health , a nonprofit organization backed by Montage Health. , will soon have a new chief executive officer. , former president of Care N’Care Insurance Company in. Fort Worth, Texas. , will assume the position on. Sept. 6. . He is succeeding...
