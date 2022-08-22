ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal

LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain , Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by. Meny Grauman. , Managing Director,. Canadian Financial Services. , Scotiabank. Date:. September 8, 2022. Time:. 1:30 p.m....
Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its personal lines subsidiary,. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (United P&C) has filed plans of withdrawal in. Florida. ,. Louisiana. and. Texas. and intends to...
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded today at $361.25 , eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 501,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 343,000 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc. offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans...
Aspire Health Nonprofit names new CEO

Monterey County Herald (CA) MONTEREY >> Aspire Health , a nonprofit organization backed by Montage Health. , will soon have a new chief executive officer. , former president of Care N’Care Insurance Company in. Fort Worth, Texas. , will assume the position on. Sept. 6. . He is succeeding...
