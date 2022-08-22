Health Care Service Corporation to Acquire Trustmark Health Benefits: Health Care Service Corporation

Read full article on original website
Centene Statement re: California's Medi-Cal Managed Care Contract Award
Medi-Cal partners, we are pleased to have been awarded contracts by the. to continue serving members in nine counties across. "However, we are disappointed to learn the state has chosen not to award us contracts in. Los Angeles. ,. Sacramento. and. counties. Through our local health plan,. Health Net of...
Managed Health and ADP Team up to Bring Companies a Unique Health Care Solution
The Managed Health Champ Plan will bring savings to companies and employees. and ADP, a human resources management and software provider, announced a partnership to offer companies the Managed Health Champ Plan as a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. Managed Health. designed this program as an independent benefit plan to...
Aspire Health Nonprofit names new CEO
Monterey County Herald (CA) MONTEREY >> Aspire Health , a nonprofit organization backed by Montage Health. , will soon have a new chief executive officer. , former president of Care N’Care Insurance Company in. Fort Worth, Texas. , will assume the position on. Sept. 6. . He is succeeding...
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded today at $361.25 , eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 501,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 343,000 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc. offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans...
Insurance Dept Provides Health Rate Filing Fact Sheet
HARTFORD — In response to questions from reporters and the public on the annual health care rate review process, the. The Federal Government sets the annual health rate deadline which is why the. Connecticut Insurance Department. (CID) cannot delay their actuarial rate review and process. The timeline and deadlines...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
Researchers’ Work from University of Washington Focuses on Managed Care (Measuring the Availability of Human Resources for Health and Its Relationship To Universal Health Coverage for 204 Countries and Territories From 1990 To 2019: a …): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Human resources for health (HRH) include a range of occupations that aim to promote or improve human health. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the WHO Health Workforce 2030 strategy have drawn attention to the importance of HRH for achieving policy priorities such as universal health coverage (UHC).”
Study Data from University Joseph Ki-Zerbo Update Understanding of Health Systems and Reform (The Landscape of Strategic Health Purchasing for Universal Health Coverage in Burkina Faso: Insights from Five Major Health Financing Schemes): Health and Medicine – Health Systems and Reform
-- New research on health systems and reform is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Strategic health purchasing is a key strategy in. Burkina Faso. to spur progress toward universal health coverage (UHC). However, a comprehensive analysis...
Hospitals finally face the music on price transparency
Two Georgia hospitals were recently fined $1.1 million for failing to publish their prices. The facilities had also ignored letters from the. asking them to publicly disclose what they charge for procedures. It's about time. The federal government directed hospitals to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists by the beginning of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
Marketplace plans deny in-network health insurance claims more than you might think
INDIANAPOLIS — The rate of uninsured Americans has been declining, thanks to the Affordable Care Act and expansion of Medicaid in many states. suggests that having health insurance doesn't always mean the care you need will be covered, even if that care is provided in-network. The KFF analysis examined...
Biden administration makes largest-ever spend on ACA navigators
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is spending $98.9 million in grant funding to 59 returning Navigator organizations for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period to help consumers navigate enrollment through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Family First Life Announces Partnership with Ethos
The IMO life insurance company will now be able to branch into new products and offerings. “We have been interested in Ethos for many years. We have been familiar with the products Ethos has and the impact they have in the industry,” says. Shawn Meaike. , Founder and President...
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
National Community Reinvestment Coalition: Consumer Advocate Groups Call On FDIC To Reject Ford Credit's ILC Charter Application
WASHINGTON , Aug. 26 (TNSgov) -- The National Community Reinvestment Coalition , an organization that works to uphold fair housing, fair lending and consumer protection laws, posted the following news release:. Ford Motor Company. should be denied deposit insurance for its proposed new. Ford. Credit industrial loan company (ILC) charter,...
