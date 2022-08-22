ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Gaylord Palms to welcome back ICE!, Universal drops full Halloween Horror Nights lineup

ICE!, the holiday-themed attraction, is returning to Gaylord Palms after a two-year absence, and we’re diving into all the details about this year’s theme. Plus, Universal Orlando has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, so we're breaking down everything we know about the haunted houses, scare zones and more. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

It's Magical Dining time, with new restaurants and hotel deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 110 top Orlando area restaurants are taking part in this year’s Orlando Magical Dining, which offers Central Floridians the opportunity to savor three-course dinners at the establishments for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity beginning Friday. What You Need To Know. Twenty-three...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Brevard County, FL
Business
City
Port Canaveral, FL
City
Titusville, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Party on the Boardwalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local bowling and gaming attraction is turning 20 years old. To celebrate, Boardwalk Bowl is transforming into an indoor carnival. Boardwalk Bowl on East Colonial in Orlando invites guests with retro signage. It's home to 80 bowling lanes, a large arcade, a full-service restaurant and a brand new billiards lounge.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy