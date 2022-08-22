ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 1

Related
103GBF

Celebrate #NationalDogDay by Supporting Local Shelters Here is Where to Adopt a Dog in Evansville

It's National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting local shelters?. National Dog Day is observed on August 26th every year. It's a day to celebrate man's (and woman's) best friend. So what is National Dog Day? Well, it's a day to recognize the contributions dogs make to our lives. I don't know about you, but something about having my dogs around just makes everything better. National Dog Day actually started in 2004, and according to NationalDogDay.com here's why the day was created:
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Mesker Park Zoo announces death of Cuxtal the jaguar

Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some heartbreaking news on Tuesday. An announcement made by the zoo on Tuesday says that Cuxtal the male jaguar had died. Mesker Park Zoo says Cuxtal came to the zoo in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he and Mesker Park's female jaguar Beliza had two female cubs together in 2009.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
103GBF

In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show

Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday

Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Free Rain Barrel Pickup on Wednesday

The City of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
evansvilleliving.com

Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races

This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exotic Pet#Snake#Evansville Reptile#Reptiles Magazine
103GBF

Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana

A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
NEW HARMONY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
103GBF

2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky

Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Buy Rare Books During Willard Library’s 4-Day Book Sale in September

Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Baptist Health Deaconess Health Madisonville recently honored 96-year-old Dale Faughn. They say he donated his 36th gallon of blood through their blood bank. Faughn has been donating there since 1975. In 2017, he was officially named the Guinness World Record holder as the oldest...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Employee housing coming to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project. It’s named Compass Commons. The building will be able to house up to 136 team members. Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Harbor House victims identified

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy