It's National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting local shelters?. National Dog Day is observed on August 26th every year. It's a day to celebrate man's (and woman's) best friend. So what is National Dog Day? Well, it's a day to recognize the contributions dogs make to our lives. I don't know about you, but something about having my dogs around just makes everything better. National Dog Day actually started in 2004, and according to NationalDogDay.com here's why the day was created:
Adopted as a Kitten, Sweet Pebbles Finds Herself Back at Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh
When she was only a kitten, Pebbles found herself at the Warrick Humane Society. She's one of the lucky ones - WHS is a no-kill shelter and if it doesn't work out with a pet's adopters, they can always bring them back. Which is exactly what happened to Pebbles. As an adult, she finds herself back at the shelter thru no fault of her own.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Mesker Park Zoo announces death of Cuxtal the jaguar
Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some heartbreaking news on Tuesday. An announcement made by the zoo on Tuesday says that Cuxtal the male jaguar had died. Mesker Park Zoo says Cuxtal came to the zoo in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he and Mesker Park's female jaguar Beliza had two female cubs together in 2009.
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday
Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
Free Rain Barrel Pickup on Wednesday
The City of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races
This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
Man dies after being pulled from Santa Claus lake
(WEHT) - Officials have confirmed the man pulled from the water at Christmas Lake Village earlier this week has died.
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
‘Surrender the Booty’ Pirate Ship For Sale Complete with ‘Skeleton Crew’
In the Facebook group Pirates, Mermaids, & Scallywags, you will find all of that and then some. In the market for a working pirate ship? I found one, and it is ready to set sail for buried treasure. It's been a while since we've heard from our own Skeleton Crew in Evansville. Maybe they've jumped ship?
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
Buy Rare Books During Willard Library’s 4-Day Book Sale in September
Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.
World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Baptist Health Deaconess Health Madisonville recently honored 96-year-old Dale Faughn. They say he donated his 36th gallon of blood through their blood bank. Faughn has been donating there since 1975. In 2017, he was officially named the Guinness World Record holder as the oldest...
Employee housing coming to Holiday World
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project. It’s named Compass Commons. The building will be able to house up to 136 team members. Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than...
Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
