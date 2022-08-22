ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
outsidemagazine

We Asked 6 PCT Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Each summer my hometown of Ashland, Oregon sees a large influx of Pacific Crest Trail hikers coming down from the hills...
ASHLAND, OR
outsidemagazine

Aquaglide Makes Waves with a New Class of Ultralight Kayak

Aquaglide was out in force at The Big Gear Show in Deer Valley, Utah, this month, debuting new offerings that will push the the brand into fresh categories for 2023. Of particular note was the unveiling of the Aquaglide Cirrus Ultralight 110 and 150, new inflatable models met with plenty of enthusiasm for their combination of low weight, stability, and tracking.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
outsidemagazine

How an All-Inclusive Resort can Help you Check off your Ski Bucket List

On a gray afternoon in the French Alps, I eyeballed the trail map debating where to go. The open and seemingly endless expanse, with slopes and trails discernable almost everywhere I looked, intimidated me. I’d spent the morning sticking to slopes where I could see a nearby lift’s base. Flummoxed by the trail map and nervous about the terrain, I eavesdropped on conversations, but my limited French language skills proved insufficient. Even lunch defeated me. Not able to comprehend the menu, I played it safe with soup and bread while those nearby savored steaming dishes layered with cheese. My first European ski trip wasn’t realizing my expectations, and I had only myself to blame.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedvig Wessel
outsidemagazine

What the Heck Is a Gravel Running Shoe and Do I Need a Pair?

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure Review. Weight: 8.1 ounces (women’s) / 9.6 ounces (men’s) Stack Height: 26.5-millimeter heel /...
APPAREL
outsidemagazine

Bryce Canyon Hikes: 12 Trails for Your Next Trip

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. In the shadows of better-known Utah destinations like Zion and Canyonlands national parks, Bryce Canyon...
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

This Gravel Bike Turned a Mountain Biker into a Roadie

It’s safe to say that gravel biking has moved beyond a cycling trend and has grown into its own legitimate cycling discipline. Gravel races are booming and average cyclists like myself are ditching their road bikes for gravel-specific whips. And bike manufacturers are responding by giving those gravel bikes design tweaks that make them more capable on rough roads and dirt trails.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Backcountry Skiing#New Women#Ski Season#Outside Learn#Dupont#Redbull Formation#King#Mustang Powder Lodge
outsidemagazine

Cool Stuff That Caught Our Eye at The Big Gear Show

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Last week’s Big Gear Show in Park City, Utah, saw more than 250 brands presenting both new and tried-and-true gear to...
PARK CITY, UT
outsidemagazine

Sun-Protection Favorites for Beating the Heat

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. While summer was slow to kick off where I live in the Pacific Northwest, it’s roasting now. Sunscreen is always a...
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

8 Groups Fighting to Improve the Outdoors for All

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Philanthropic giving has surged in the past two years. Even though experts predicted a sharp decline during the pandemic, Americans blew...
ADVOCACY
outsidemagazine

Our Best Animal Encounter Stories

If you spend enough time in the great outdoors, you’re bound to have an encounter with a wild animal or two. Here are our favorite stories of coming across boars, dolphins, mountain lions, and other creatures in the wild. Big Kitty, Fast Run. One late-summer evening in 2011, my...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
outsidemagazine

The 25 Best Hikes to Beaches in the U.S.

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In summer, or shoulder season for that matter, there’s not much better than a water-view hike or one that ends up...
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

Seeking Swamp Mystique? Look No Further than Congaree National Park.

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

An Elegy for My Long-Lost Running Friends

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Early last year, Amanda Mull wrote a piece for the Atlantic titled, “The Pandemic Has Erased Entire Categories of Friendship.” The...
FITNESS
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy