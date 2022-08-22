Read full article on original website
We Asked 6 PCT Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
We Asked 6 PCT Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was

Each summer my hometown of Ashland, Oregon sees a large influx of Pacific Crest Trail hikers coming down from the hills...
Aquaglide Makes Waves with a New Class of Ultralight Kayak
Aquaglide was out in force at The Big Gear Show in Deer Valley, Utah, this month, debuting new offerings that will push the the brand into fresh categories for 2023. Of particular note was the unveiling of the Aquaglide Cirrus Ultralight 110 and 150, new inflatable models met with plenty of enthusiasm for their combination of low weight, stability, and tracking.
Vail Resorts Will Limit Daily Lift-Ticket Sales This Winter to Cut Down on Crowds
Vail Resorts Will Limit Daily Lift-Ticket Sales This Winter to Cut Down on Crowds

Vail Resorts dropped opening dates on Tuesday at all of its North American ski areas, plus a little surprise: Daily lift...
A Rock Climber Is Lucky to Be Alive After Falling 80 Feet on Half Dome
A Rock Climber Is Lucky to Be Alive After Falling 80 Feet on Half Dome

A 21-year-old rock climber from New Zealand is recovering from a terrifying 80-foot fall on Yosemite's Half Dome. Anna Parsons...
How an All-Inclusive Resort can Help you Check off your Ski Bucket List
On a gray afternoon in the French Alps, I eyeballed the trail map debating where to go. The open and seemingly endless expanse, with slopes and trails discernable almost everywhere I looked, intimidated me. I’d spent the morning sticking to slopes where I could see a nearby lift’s base. Flummoxed by the trail map and nervous about the terrain, I eavesdropped on conversations, but my limited French language skills proved insufficient. Even lunch defeated me. Not able to comprehend the menu, I played it safe with soup and bread while those nearby savored steaming dishes layered with cheese. My first European ski trip wasn’t realizing my expectations, and I had only myself to blame.
Yellowstone Employees Found a Human Foot Floating in a Hot Spring
Yellowstone Employees Found a Human Foot Floating in a Hot Spring

The U.S. Park Service has launched an investigation after an employee at Yellowstone National Park discovered a shoe with a partial...
Two Climbers Just Completed One of the Hardest Alpine Ascents of the Year
Two Climbers Just Completed One of the Hardest Alpine Ascents of the Year

Two American climbers just completed one of the toughest alpine ascents of the year. On July 23, Vince Anderson and Josh...
Cheryl Strayed on the 1995 Pacific Crest Trail Thru-Hike That Changed Everything
Cheryl Strayed on the 1995 Pacific Crest Trail Thru-Hike That Changed Everything

A decade ago, Cheryl Strayed had $85,000 in credit-card debt. She was a working mom taking care of two small children...
What the Heck Is a Gravel Running Shoe and Do I Need a Pair?
What the Heck Is a Gravel Running Shoe and Do I Need a Pair?

Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure Review. Weight: 8.1 ounces (women's) / 9.6 ounces (men's) Stack Height: 26.5-millimeter heel /...
Bryce Canyon Hikes: 12 Trails for Your Next Trip
Bryce Canyon Hikes: 12 Trails for Your Next Trip

From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. In the shadows of better-known Utah destinations like Zion and Canyonlands national parks, Bryce Canyon...
Ibex rising: Behind the scenes of a beloved brand’s rebirth
Ibex rising: Behind the scenes of a beloved brand's rebirth

Bonie Shupe was sorting through old paperwork recently at her home in Nederland, Colorado, when she found a packing slip for...
This Gravel Bike Turned a Mountain Biker into a Roadie
It’s safe to say that gravel biking has moved beyond a cycling trend and has grown into its own legitimate cycling discipline. Gravel races are booming and average cyclists like myself are ditching their road bikes for gravel-specific whips. And bike manufacturers are responding by giving those gravel bikes design tweaks that make them more capable on rough roads and dirt trails.
Cool Stuff That Caught Our Eye at The Big Gear Show
Cool Stuff That Caught Our Eye at The Big Gear Show

Last week's Big Gear Show in Park City, Utah, saw more than 250 brands presenting both new and tried-and-true gear to...
Sun-Protection Favorites for Beating the Heat
Sun-Protection Favorites for Beating the Heat

While summer was slow to kick off where I live in the Pacific Northwest, it's roasting now. Sunscreen is always a...
8 Groups Fighting to Improve the Outdoors for All
8 Groups Fighting to Improve the Outdoors for All

Philanthropic giving has surged in the past two years. Even though experts predicted a sharp decline during the pandemic, Americans blew...
Our Best Animal Encounter Stories
If you spend enough time in the great outdoors, you’re bound to have an encounter with a wild animal or two. Here are our favorite stories of coming across boars, dolphins, mountain lions, and other creatures in the wild. Big Kitty, Fast Run. One late-summer evening in 2011, my...
The 25 Best Hikes to Beaches in the U.S.
The 25 Best Hikes to Beaches in the U.S.

In summer, or shoulder season for that matter, there's not much better than a water-view hike or one that ends up...
Seeking Swamp Mystique? Look No Further than Congaree National Park.
Seeking Swamp Mystique? Look No Further than Congaree National Park.

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
An Elegy for My Long-Lost Running Friends
An Elegy for My Long-Lost Running Friends

Early last year, Amanda Mull wrote a piece for the Atlantic titled, "The Pandemic Has Erased Entire Categories of Friendship." The...
