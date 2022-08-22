Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘State of disaster’ declared for Dallas County after heavy rainfall causes extensive flooding
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster late Monday afternoon after torrential rainfall flooded homes in Balch Springs and Dallas, stranded dozens of motorists on streets and highways that looked more like canals and delayed air traffic at local airports. “Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
dallasexpress.com
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas
Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
KHOU
Body pulled from car that was possibly swept off bridge in North Texas, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
KHOU
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
Mesquite Fire Department reports one fatality due to heavy rainfall, flooding
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Fire Department is reporting one fatality as a result of heavy rainfalls. The department confirmed the fatality Monday evening. According to a statement from the department, a car was presumably swept off the road at the Scyene Road bridge and the east service road of Interstate Highway 635.
Two Months After he Almost Got Fired, City Manager T.C. Broadnax Gets a Raise
Just a couple of months after it appeared Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s job was on the line, Dallas City Council members Wednesday affirmed his performance during an annual evaluation and offered a 3 percent raise to his $410,919 salary. The vote was not unanimous. Mayor Eric Johnson and...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
AOL Corp
What we know about North Texas school delays, closings during flash flood conditions
Flash flood conditions in North Texas will cause pick-up delays at some area school district campuses Monday afternoon. Here are school districts that have announced delays at some of their campuses:. Arlington ISD. Some Arlington roadways were impacted by flooding Monday, however Arlington ISD does not anticipate pick-up delays at...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
