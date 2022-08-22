ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
Larry Lease

Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas

Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses

DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
