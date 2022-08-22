CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been four years since Thana Muhammad was found brutally killed in her Rosemoor home and there still hasn't been an arrest in the case.The story made national headlines four years ago for all the wrong reasons. An 81-year-old woman beloved in her community savagely killed and then dismembered. CBS 2's Megan Hickey spoke to her daughter who is taking extraordinary steps to find out who did it."Allowing murders to go unsolved sends a horrible message to [the] community," said Ashanti Chimurenga. "It traumatizes families forever."For more than four years, Chimurenga has been haunted by one question:...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO