Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student

CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of slain 81-year-old continue to seek answers 4 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been four years since Thana Muhammad was found brutally killed in her Rosemoor home and there still hasn't been an arrest in the case.The story made national headlines four years ago for all the wrong reasons. An 81-year-old woman beloved in her community savagely killed and then dismembered. CBS 2's Megan Hickey spoke to her daughter who is taking extraordinary steps to find out who did it."Allowing murders to go unsolved sends a horrible message to [the] community," said Ashanti Chimurenga. "It traumatizes families forever."For more than four years, Chimurenga has been haunted by one question:...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
wgnradio.com

Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
BERWYN, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report

In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Get paid by the city — 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair

CHICAGO — All of the goods and services purchased by the City of Chicago have to come from somewhere and someone, and the Department of Procurement Services (DPS) is trying to show people how to land those contracts. Thursday DPS hosted its 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair to provide information, education, and networking opportunities for […]

