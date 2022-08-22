Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer Geer
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
nypressnews.com
Relentless string of canceled days off blamed for spike in Chicago Police suicides “pared down significantly,” top mayoral aide says
The relentless string of canceled days off blamed, in part, for 10 Chicago Police suicides since 2018 — three of them in July — has been “pared down significantly,” but long-term relief is awaiting arbitration, a top mayoral aide told skeptical alderpersons Thursday. Elena Gottreich, Mayor...
fox32chicago.com
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student
CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Family of slain 81-year-old continue to seek answers 4 years later
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been four years since Thana Muhammad was found brutally killed in her Rosemoor home and there still hasn't been an arrest in the case.The story made national headlines four years ago for all the wrong reasons. An 81-year-old woman beloved in her community savagely killed and then dismembered. CBS 2's Megan Hickey spoke to her daughter who is taking extraordinary steps to find out who did it."Allowing murders to go unsolved sends a horrible message to [the] community," said Ashanti Chimurenga. "It traumatizes families forever."For more than four years, Chimurenga has been haunted by one question:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlsam.com
CPS goes back to school – How many students and teachers were present?
CPS Parents did your student have a good first day of school? Chicago Tribune reporter Tracy Swartz and the Steve Cochran Show talk about CPS’ safety plan amid the Highland Park and Uvalde shooting, teacher shortages, and what the temperature between CPS and CTU is going into the new school year.
fox32chicago.com
CPS still looking to fill about 900 vacancies as new school year kicks off
CHICAGO - City and school leaders held ceremonial bells to ring in the start of the new school year Monday morning. At Falconer Elementary, and the more than 630 other schools, CPS students returned to class. "We've been preparing since the last day of last year," said the school principal...
wgnradio.com
Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saint Sabina’s youth leader, Khalil White-El, 18, shot dead
He was described as polite, respectful to adults, and a good son who worked closely with Saint Sabina’s male mentoring program, but today he is just another statistic in Chicago’s seemingly never-ending gun violence, Father Michael L. Pfleger posted on his Facebook page. Dead is Khalil White-El, 18,...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report
In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
fox32chicago.com
Housing complex going up in Illinois Medical District to serve veterans, disabled residents
CHICAGO - One of Chicago’s oldest nonprofits is stepping into the affordable housing market. Chicago Lighthouse, which serves the blind and visually impaired, is leading the development of the Foglia Residences. A groundbreaking event took place Thursday. The Foglia Residences will be a mixed-use affordable housing complex in the...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
fox32chicago.com
Ellis Lakeview residents say they're living in deplorable conditions, file lawsuit
CHICAGO - Longtime residents at Ellis Lakeview on Chicago's South Side say the property is in such bad shape, that it should be condemned. The residents say the building has previously failed many city inspections. Photos attached to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday show deplorable conditions. Residents of the...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Illinois family says they were scammed twice after 16-year-old dies by suicide
WHEELING, Ill. — A family coping with the death of a loved one has also fallen victim to two financial scams since the tragedy. Daniel Nepo, 16, would have been a senior at Stevenson High School. He died by suicide last Wednesday. A few days later, the family says a fake GoFundMe account was created and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
Get paid by the city — 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair
CHICAGO — All of the goods and services purchased by the City of Chicago have to come from somewhere and someone, and the Department of Procurement Services (DPS) is trying to show people how to land those contracts. Thursday DPS hosted its 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair to provide information, education, and networking opportunities for […]
Comments / 0